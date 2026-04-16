Bike to the Beach DMV Rides for Acceptance, Inclusion, and Impact This April and beyond

WASHINGTON, DC, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honor of Autism Acceptance Month in April and Bike Month in May, Bike to the Beach DMV is mobilizing riders, families, and community partners for a powerful movement rooted in inclusion, understanding, and meaningful impact through the event in June!

More than just a ride, Bike to the Beach is a mission in motion—bringing together cycling, fitness, and charitable giving to support individuals with autism, disabilities, and all who are neurodivergent. Every mile ridden and every dollar raised helps provide critical services, expand opportunities, and build more inclusive communities across DC, Maryland, and Virginia.

Despite being one of the most prevalent developmental disabilities, autism continues to face significant disparities:

Only 34.9% of individuals with autism and disabilities are employed , compared to 76.0% without disabilities



, compared to A 41.1 percentage point employment gap remains



remains Individuals with disabilities earn, on average, just two-thirds of those without disabilities





Bike to the Beach is committed to changing this narrative—partnering with local nonprofit partners who are advancing acceptance, creating pathways to employment, and empowering individuals of all abilities to thrive.

As we prepare for our DC-to-Dewey Beach ride on Friday, June 19, 2026, we’re calling on you to ride with us and stand alongside local friends and family, creating impact and opportunity right here in our community.

Participants can choose from 100, 70, 50, or 25-mile routes, with relay options available, making the event accessible for all experience levels. With full ride support—including logistics, rest stops, and even bike rentals—every participant is set up for success.

“Autism Acceptance is about more than awareness—it’s about action,” said Melissa Parsons, Executive Director. “Through Bike to the Beach, we are building a community that actively supports, uplifts, and invests in individuals who are neurodivergent and living with disabilities.”

LEARN MORE ABOUT THE LOCAL Organizations we partner with:

Bike to the Beach proudly supports local organizations making a meaningful impact in the autism and disability community.

One such partner is the Montgomery Cheetahs Hockey Club, who provide athletes with developmental disabilities—and their families—the opportunity to participate in hockey in a safe, inclusive environment. The organization is committed to enhancing lives through sport by fostering a welcoming atmosphere that emphasizes sportsmanship, patience, respect, and celebrating each athlete’s unique achievements.

Bike to the Beach also partners with The Jake Cassell Fund for Special Needs . Established in memory of Jake Cassell, who tragically lost his life in a bicycling accident in Bethesda, Maryland, in July 2019, the foundation supports nonprofits and schools serving children, teens, and young adults with special needs. Over the past three years alone, the foundation has awarded more than $300,000 in grants to 18 organizations, expanding access to critical services, life skills training, and peer support for families across the Mid-Atlantic and beyond.

Additionally, Bike to the Beach supports the Autism Society of Maryland , which served more than 15,000 individuals and families in 2025 through free resources, social programs, special education guidance, bilingual support, and advocacy.

Despite autism being the second most prevalent developmental disability worldwide, it continues to receive less federal funding than any other child-affecting condition. Significant disparities also remain in employment and income, with only 34.9% of individuals with disabilities employed compared to 76.0% of those without, and median earnings for individuals with disabilities approximately two-thirds of their peers.

Through these partnerships, Bike to the Beach is committed to increasing awareness, expanding resources, and creating more inclusive opportunities for individuals with autism and developmental disabilities and their families.

Join DMVs most inclusive charity ride, Bike to the Beach DMV ! Be part of a movement to IMPACT, CELEBRATE, and INSPIRE.

For more information or to register, visit https://rides.biketothebeach.org/dmv/ or contact Melissa Parsons at mparsons@biketothebeach.org or 321-438-8821



