Middlesex Water Company to Report First Quarter 2026 Earnings on April 30

ISELIN, N.J., April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ: MSEX) plans to report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, after the market closes on Thursday, April 30, 2026. The press release and the company’s first quarter 2026 Form 10-Q filing will be available in the Investors section of the company’s website.

About Middlesex Water Company

Middlesex Water Company (“Middlesex”) is one of the nation’s premier investor-owned water and wastewater utilities. Established in 1897, Middlesex is a trusted provider of life-sustaining services to more than half a million people in New Jersey and Delaware. The company focuses on employee engagement, operational excellence, superior customer experience, investment in infrastructure, and selective and sustainable growth to deliver value to our customers, investors, and the communities we serve.

Media Contact

Summer DeFEO, Director of Communications

sdefeo@middlesexwater.com

(732) 638-7510

Investor Relations Contact

Jennifer Ketschke, Director of Investor Relations & Treasury

InvestorRelations@middlesexwater.com

(732) 638-7523