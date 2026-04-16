Datadog Announces Date of First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Earnings Call

NEW YORK, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG), the AI-powered observability and security platform for cloud applications, today announced that it will report its first quarter fiscal year 2026 financial results before the U.S. financial markets open on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

In conjunction with this announcement, Datadog will host a conference call on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results and financial guidance. To access the conference call by phone, please click this link to register for dial-in details. A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website, and a replay will be archived on the website.

About Datadog

Datadog is the leading AI-powered observability and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, user experience monitoring, cloud security and many other capabilities to provide unified, real-time observability and security for our customers’ entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

Contact Information

Yuka Broderick

Datadog Investor Relations

IR@datadoghq.com