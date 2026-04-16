Appian To Announce First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on May 7, 2026

MCLEAN, Va., April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, before the U.S. financial markets open on Thursday, May 7, 2026. The company will host a conference call and live webcast to review its financial results and business outlook.

Conference Call Details

The conference call will begin at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. To access the call, please use this Registration Link. Once registered, participants can join the call, using their phone with a dial in and PIN. The conference call will also be available live via webcast on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at http://investors.appian.com.

A webcast replay of the conference call can be accessed at http://investors.appian.com after the conclusion of the live conference call.



About Appian



Appian provides process automation technology. We automate complex processes in large enterprises and governments. Our platform is known for its unique reliability and scale. We’ve been automating processes for 25 years and understand enterprise operations like no one else. For more information, visit appian.com. [Nasdaq: APPN]

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Investor Contact

ICR for Appian

Brian Denyeau

investors@appian.com

Media Contact

Valerie Verlander

valerie.verlander@appian.com