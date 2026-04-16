iRhythm Holdings to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on April 30, 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iRhythm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC), a leading digital health care company focused on creating trusted solutions that detect, prevent, and predict disease, today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter 2026 after the close of trading on Thursday, April 30, 2026. The company’s management team will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET.

Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the conference call on the “Quarterly Results” section of the company’s investor website at investors.irhythmtech.com.

About iRhythm Holdings, Inc.

iRhythm is a leading digital health care company that creates trusted solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. Combining wearable biosensors and cloud-based data analytics with powerful proprietary algorithms, iRhythm distills data from millions of heartbeats into clinically actionable information. Through a relentless focus on patient care, iRhythm’s vision is to deliver better data, better insights, and better health for all.

Investor Contact

investors@irhythmtech.com

Media Contact

Kassandra Perry

mediarelations@irhythmtech.com