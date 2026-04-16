Paylocity announces Q3 FY26 earnings conference call

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paylocity Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: PCTY), a leading provider of cloud-based HR, Finance, and IT solutions, today announced that it has scheduled a conference call to review its third quarter fiscal 2026 results on Thursday, May 7th at 4:00 pm Central Time (5:00 pm Eastern Time).

A live webcast of the call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website at https://investors.paylocity.com/. To access the call by phone, please click this link, and you will be provided with dial in details.

A replay of the call will be available and archived via webcast at www.paylocity.com.

A press release highlighting the Company's results will be issued in advance of the conference call and will be accessible at www.paylocity.com in the investor relations section.

About Paylocity

Headquartered in Schaumburg, IL, Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY) is an award-winning provider of HCM, Finance, and IT software solutions. Paylocity offers one unified, easy-to-use platform that helps businesses across HR, Finance, and IT streamline operations, manage spend and talent, and build culture and connection—with AI embedded directly into everyday workflows to save time, reduce manual effort, and support better decisions. Known for its unique culture and consistently recognized as one of the best places to work, Paylocity accompanies its clients on the journey to create great workplaces and help all employees achieve their best. For more information, visit www.paylocity.com.

CONTACT: Ryan Glenn

investors@paylocity.com

www.paylocity.com