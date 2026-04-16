LifeStance to Host First Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call on May 7, 2026

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST), one of the nation’s largest providers of outpatient mental health care, will issue its first quarter 2026 earnings release before the market opens on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

LifeStance will host a live earnings conference call to discuss first quarter results on May 7, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. To participate in the call, please dial 1-800-715-9871, domestically, or 1-646-307-1963, internationally, and use conference ID 8795477, or ask to be joined into the LifeStance call.

A real-time audio webcast can be accessed via the Events and Presentations section of the LifeStance Investor Relations website (https://investor.lifestance.com), where related materials will be posted prior to the conference call.

A replay of the webcast will be available after the conclusion of the conference call and can be accessed on the LifeStance Investor Relations website.