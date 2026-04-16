Inseego Corp. to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on May 7, 2026

SAN DIEGO, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) (the “Company”), a global leader in 5G mobile broadband and 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions, today announced that the Company will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2026, ended March 31, 2026, after the financial markets close on May 7, 2026.

The financial statements and earnings press release will be made available at investor.inseego.com and will be filed under Inseego’s profile on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

The Company will host a conference call that same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its results and business outlook. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the "Investor relations" section of the Company's website at investor.inseego.com. To access the conference call, dial 1-844-282-4463 (in the U.S.) or 1-412-317-5613.

The webcast will be archived for a period of two weeks and an audio replay of the conference call will be available beginning one hour after the call and go through May 21, 2026. To hear a replay of the call, parties in the United States may call 1-855-669-9658 and enter access code 2654418 followed by the # key. International parties may call 1-412-317-0088.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego is a leader in cloud-first wireless edge solutions, delivering secure, resilient connectivity across people, places, and machines. As wireless becomes foundational infrastructure, Inseego unifies connectivity, management, security, and subscriber lifecycle management into a platform that orchestrates cellular, satellite, Wi-Fi, and emerging wireless technologies at the edge.

Its portfolio includes 5G fixed wireless access routers, MiFi mobile hotspots IoT solutions under the Skyus brand, and cloud platforms including Inseego Connect and Inseego Subscribe, all designed in the U.S. Built on its core strength and long-term leadership in cellular technology, Inseego solutions enable service providers and channel partners to deploy and manage enterprise-grade wireless solutions at scale. Learn more at www.inseego.com.

©2026. Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. The Inseego name and logo are trademarks of Inseego Corp.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover, Gateway Group: (949) 574-3860

IR@inseego.com