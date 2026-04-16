Elevate Trampoline Park Opens New Colorado Springs Location for Families, Group Events, and Active Recreation

Colorado Springs, CO, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elevate Trampoline Park is opening a new 31,000-square-foot indoor activity center in Colorado Springs, creating a new destination for families, schools, social groups, and organizations seeking year-round recreation and event space. The new location, at 2512 Airport Rd., opens April 18, 2026, and is designed to give the Colorado Springs community a place to gather, stay active, and spend time together through shared experiences.

The opening adds a new option for families looking for things to do in Colorado Springs, particularly indoor activities for kids and group-friendly spaces that support both recreation and community connection. Company leaders say the new park is intended to serve not only as a family entertainment venue, but also as a place for birthday parties, field trips, social events, and group outings.

Elevate Trampoline Park said the Colorado Springs location reflects growing interest in spaces that bring families together in active, in-person environments. In addition to providing entertainment, the company says the facility supports movement, social interaction, and healthy activity for children, teens, and adults.

“We want this location to be a clean, safe, and welcoming place for children, teens, and families across Colorado Springs,” said Kimberly Wesolowski, vice president of operations at Elevate Trampoline Park. “More than just a place to have fun, this park is meant to give the community a new space to connect, stay active, and support healthy development through movement and shared experiences.”

With more than 11 years in business and 14 locations across the country, Elevate Trampoline Park said the Colorado Springs opening is part of its broader effort to bring family-focused recreation into communities seeking accessible options for active leisure and group events.

The facility is expected to serve a wide range of local audiences, including parents looking for activities for kids, schools planning field trips, and organizations in need of event space. By combining active play with a group-friendly indoor setting, the company says the park offers a practical option for families and community groups looking to spend time together in an engaging environment.

To introduce the new location, Elevate Trampoline Park will host a grand opening event on April 18 featuring prizes, special offers, discounted founders memberships, and promotional birthday party packages. The first 250 guests will receive guaranteed prizes, and attendees will have access to opening-day offers and giveaways. Organizers say the event is intended to welcome the community into the new space and highlight what the facility will offer going forward.

Families, schools, and community organizations can learn more about Elevate Trampoline Park in Colorado Springs, upcoming events, and booking options by visiting https://elevatetrampolinepark.com/colorado-springs/.

About Elevate Trampoline Park

Elevate Trampoline Park is a family entertainment company offering indoor trampoline parks and activity centers for children, teens, and adults. With 14 locations nationwide and more than 11 years in operation, the company provides attractions, birthday party hosting, and group event experiences centered on active recreation, family engagement, and community connection.

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