onsemi to Announce First Quarter Financial Results

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- onsemi (Nasdaq: O N ) plans to announce its financial results for the first quarter, which ended April 3, 2026, after market close on Monday, May 4, 2026.

The company will host a conference call at 5 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) on May 4, 2026, following the release of its financial results. Investors and interested parties can access the conference call in the following manner:

Webcast: A live webcast of the conference call will be available via the “ Inves t or R e l a tions ” section of the company’s website at http://w w w.o n se m i.com. The re-broadcast of the call will be available at this site approximately one hour following the live broadcast and will remain available for 30 days.



A live webcast of the conference call will be available via the “ ” section of the company’s website at The re-broadcast of the call will be available at this site approximately one hour following the live broadcast and will remain available for 30 days. Teleconference: Investors and interested parties can also access the conference call by pre-registering h e r e .

About onsemi

onsemi (Nasdaq: ON ) delivers intelligent power and sensing technologies that enable electrification, energy efficiency, safety, and automation across automotive, industrial, and AI data center end markets. With a highly differentiated and innovative product portfolio, onsemi helps customers solve complex challenges to achieve higher efficiency, improved performance, and lower system cost, while supporting a safer, cleaner, and more energy-efficient world. onsemi is included in the S&P 500® index. Learn more about onsemi at www.onsemi.com.

onsemi and the onsemi logo are trademarks of Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC. All other brand and product names appearing in this document are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective holders.

Contacts

Krystal Heaton

Director, Head of Public Relations

onsemi

(480) 242-6943

Krystal.Heaton@onsemi.com