Sheridan, WYOMING, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spark SEO, a boutique marketing company renowned for its innovative digital marketing services, has announced the completion of a comprehensive rebrand that marks a significant shift in its market positioning. This transformation begain in November 2025 with a new logo and refreshed brand colors, and concludes in April 2026 with a state-of-the-art website, and a strategic pivot from traditional SEO to Answer Engine Optimization (AEO).

This evolution underscores Spark SEO's commitment to staying at the forefront of the digital marketing industry.

Founded in 2021 by SEO veteran Fion McCormack, Spark SEO has quickly established itself as a leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective digital marketing solutions across the UK, Ireland, and the USA. The company's rebranding initiative is designed to reflect its forward-thinking approach and adaptability in a rapidly changing digital landscape.

AEO, or Answer Engine Optimization, is a cutting-edge marketing practice that extends beyond conventional search engine optimization. It encompasses AI discovery platforms and chatbots. By embracing AEO, Spark SEO positions itself as a pioneer in leveraging AI to enhance digital marketing strategies, ensuring clients achieve optimal visibility across diverse digital platforms.

"Our rebrand and strategic shift to AEO represent our dedication to innovation and our proactive approach to the evolving needs of our clients," said Fion McCormack, CEO of Spark SEO. "We are excited to lead the charge in this new era of digital marketing, where AI and advanced technologies play a crucial role in shaping the future of how businesses connect with their audiences."

The new brand assets and market positioning are designed to communicate Spark SEO's role as a leader in innovation, with a keen focus on providing SMEs, who compete on a state or national level, with access to more affordable top-tier digital marketing services akin to what conglomerates recieve. This rebrand not only highlights the company's adaptability but also its commitment to delivering exceptional value and results for its clients.

Leading on the AI frontier, Spark's new website is tightly integrated with artificial intelligence technologies. Features include a powerful custom-built AI powered website chat widget that's available 24/7. This AI sales agent has the ability to analyse website's and diagnose organic traffic issues autonomously in real-time.

To cellebrate the completion of the 6-month rebrand, and the launch of the new website, Spark is offering two exciting digital products to businesses:

A free, instant PDF that will shows you quick hacks to get the most popular AI chatbots to recommend your brand. A custom report (with an 85% discount) that analyses your brand presence within the World's leading search engine, in relation to your competitors, with specific recommendations on exactly what content to create and where to publish it, so your brand can appear in those AI answers.

Both of these reports are available on the new Spark SEO website.

While there have clearly been huge changes happening at Spark SEO, what remains unchanged is our founding principals including:

Offering five-figure quality services at a low four-figure price,

Our comittment to excellence through hiring protocols that ensure clients are supported only by senior-level expert, never juniors.

Our focus on ecommerce and service companies that are looking to improve national or regional reach

Our practice of clarity, honesty and transparency in reporting results and strategic use of marketing budget.

As Spark SEO embarks on this new chapter, it remains dedicated to helping ambitious businesses with big aspirations to gain evergreen natural traffic across all sectors. The company's strategic shift to AEO ensures that it remains at the cutting edge of the industry, poised to meet the challenges and opportunities of the present and the future.

Spark SEO's brand journey since launch in 2021

About Spark SEO

Spark SEO is a Boutique marking company launched in 2021, offering digital marketing services across the UK, Ireland, and USA. We currently help a wide variety of businesses gain evergreen natural traffic across an array of sectors such as; food, pest control, property, decor, luxury fashion, holidays, and more We pride ourselves on offering a blue-chip quality service, but at lower cost, thus making five-figure digital marketing accessible to low four-figure budgets. Spark SEO was founded by Fion McCormack, an SEO veteran with over 15 years of experience and a background of working with some of UK's most recognisable brands such as Vodafone, eBay, Tesco and others.

Press Inquiries

Fion McCormack

fion [at] sparkseo.net

https://sparkseo.net

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=3qwnUpAfFRk