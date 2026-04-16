Carnegie research: Students more concerned with higher ed’s feasibility

Westford, Mass., April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carnegie, the student connection company, today released The Next Gen Learners Report: Cost of Living, Vibes, and Radical Transparency. Based on a survey of 3,300 teenagers (ages 13–18) across the United States, the report offers a clear look at how the next generation is thinking about higher education and what it takes for college to feel realistic, relevant, and within reach.

For decades, the college decision has been framed as a matter of choice. Students compared institutions, weighed preferences, and selected the best fit. That decision-making process has shifted. Today’s students are still motivated by the value of higher education, but they are evaluating it through a different lens that is grounded in feasibility.

More than half of the students surveyed say they are not currently planning to attend college, but many would consider it under the right conditions. This signals a change in expectations rather than a rejection of higher education. Students are asking a more immediate question: Can college work for me?

The report explores how the students who said they were interested in college are balancing cost, campus experience, flexibility, and outcomes as part of a single, holistic decision. It also highlights the growing importance of clarity, authenticity, and relevance in how institutions communicate and engage.

Designed for leaders across enrollment, marketing, strategy, and student experience, the report provides both data-driven insights and practical direction for institutions navigating a more complex and constrained landscape.

At the center of the research is a critical shift. Higher education is no longer competing on preference alone. It is competing on perceived feasibility, which depends on how clearly institutions show students what college looks like, how it works, and why it is worth it.

Seven key findings:

Interest in college is conditional on feasibility. Students are not rejecting higher education. They are assessing whether it is financially and practically possible.

Cost is the dominant barrier and it extends beyond tuition. Students are evaluating cost in terms of daily life, including housing, food, and work.

Campus feel plays a defining role. Students assess belonging, safety, and lifestyle alongside academics when making decisions.

Flexibility and career outcomes shape academic value. Programs must connect clearly to real-world opportunities and allow room for exploration.

Authenticity matters more than brand alone. Reputation creates awareness, but trust is built through transparency and real experiences.

Marketing is how institutions demonstrate understanding. Students expect communication that reflects their reality and helps them move forward.

Discovery is fragmented across channels. Students move across search, social, AI, and peer networks, validating information at every step.

The report is structured to help institutions translate these insights into action, with each section unpacking a key decision driver and outlining what it means for strategy, communication, and student engagement.

Carnegie is committed to continuing to share information about how institutions can get to know their prospective students.

The Next Gen Learners Report is now available.

About Carnegie

For every college and university facing urgent and complex challenges, Carnegie is the student connection company that helps you navigate the now and the next in higher education. Our experts design custom strategies fueled by data, technology, and insights—empowering you to connect with today’s diverse learners and stay focused on what matters most: changing students’ lives for good.

Contact Info



Matt Gerien

info@carnegiehighered.com

+1 978-692-5092