Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces First Quarter 2026 Performance

 | Source: Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc.

BALTIMORE, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) today announced the Fund’s investment returns for the first quarter of 2026. The total return on the Fund’s net asset value for the first quarter of 2026 was -4.8%, with dividends and capital gains reinvested. This compared to -4.3% and -4.4% total return for the S&P 500 Index and the Morningstar U.S. Large Blend category, respectively. The total return on the Fund’s market price for the period was -4.2%.

The First Quarter Report to Shareholders is expected to be released on or about April 22, 2026.

ANNUALIZED COMPARATIVE RETURNS (3/31/2026)

 1 Year3 Year5 Year10 Year
Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NAV)17.8%18.6%12.6%14.9%
Adams Diversified Equity Fund (market price)25.2%23.5%14.8%16.3%
Morningstar U.S. Large Blend Category16.4%17.0%10.6%13.1%
S&P 50017.8%18.3%12.1%14.2%


NET ASSET VALUE ANNOUNCED

The Fund’s net asset value at March 31, 2026, compared with the year earlier, was:

 3/31/20263/31/2025
Net assets$2,854,922,339$2,529,977,563
Shares outstanding123,761,531118,862,758
Net asset value per share$23.07$21.28


TEN LARGEST EQUITY PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS (3/31/2026)

 % of Net Assets
NVIDIA Corporation7.7%
Apple Inc.6.8%
Alphabet Inc. Class A5.4%
Microsoft Corporation5.3%
Amazon.com, Inc.3.9%
Broadcom Inc.2.8%
Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc.*2.6%
Meta Platforms, Inc. Class A2.2%
JPMorgan Chase Co.2.1%
Tesla, Inc.1.7%
Total40.5%
* Non-controlled affiliated closed-end fund


SECTOR WEIGHTINGS (3/31/2026)

 % of Net Assets
Information Technology32.4%
Financials12.6%
Consumer Discretionary10.0%
Consumer Services10.0%
Health Care9.5%
Industrials9.1%
Consumer Staples5.2%
Energy4.4%
Utilities2.5%
Real Estate1.9%
Materials1.8%


About Adams Funds
Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO). The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 90 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying a minimum annual distribution rate of 8% of NAV paid evenly each quarter throughout the year, providing reliability for long-term shareholders. A portion of any distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain, and return of capital. The final determination of the source of all distributions for tax reporting purposes in a calendar year, including the percentage of qualified dividend income, will be made after year-end. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: adamsfunds.com.

For further information please contact: adamsfunds.com/about/contact │800.638.2479 


GlobeNewswire