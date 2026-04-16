Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces First Quarter 2026 Performance

BALTIMORE, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) today announced the Fund’s investment returns for the first quarter of 2026. The total return on the Fund’s net asset value for the first quarter of 2026 was -4.8%, with dividends and capital gains reinvested. This compared to -4.3% and -4.4% total return for the S&P 500 Index and the Morningstar U.S. Large Blend category, respectively. The total return on the Fund’s market price for the period was -4.2%.
The First Quarter Report to Shareholders is expected to be released on or about April 22, 2026.
ANNUALIZED COMPARATIVE RETURNS (3/31/2026)
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|10 Year
|Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NAV)
|17.8%
|18.6%
|12.6%
|14.9%
|Adams Diversified Equity Fund (market price)
|25.2%
|23.5%
|14.8%
|16.3%
|Morningstar U.S. Large Blend Category
|16.4%
|17.0%
|10.6%
|13.1%
|S&P 500
|17.8%
|18.3%
|12.1%
|14.2%
NET ASSET VALUE ANNOUNCED
The Fund’s net asset value at March 31, 2026, compared with the year earlier, was:
|3/31/2026
|3/31/2025
|Net assets
|$2,854,922,339
|$2,529,977,563
|Shares outstanding
|123,761,531
|118,862,758
|Net asset value per share
|$23.07
|$21.28
TEN LARGEST EQUITY PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS (3/31/2026)
|% of Net Assets
|NVIDIA Corporation
|7.7%
|Apple Inc.
|6.8%
|Alphabet Inc. Class A
|5.4%
|Microsoft Corporation
|5.3%
|Amazon.com, Inc.
|3.9%
|Broadcom Inc.
|2.8%
|Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc.*
|2.6%
|Meta Platforms, Inc. Class A
|2.2%
|JPMorgan Chase Co.
|2.1%
|Tesla, Inc.
|1.7%
|Total
|40.5%
|* Non-controlled affiliated closed-end fund
SECTOR WEIGHTINGS (3/31/2026)
|% of Net Assets
|Information Technology
|32.4%
|Financials
|12.6%
|Consumer Discretionary
|10.0%
|Consumer Services
|10.0%
|Health Care
|9.5%
|Industrials
|9.1%
|Consumer Staples
|5.2%
|Energy
|4.4%
|Utilities
|2.5%
|Real Estate
|1.9%
|Materials
|1.8%
About Adams Funds
Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO). The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 90 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying a minimum annual distribution rate of 8% of NAV paid evenly each quarter throughout the year, providing reliability for long-term shareholders. A portion of any distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain, and return of capital. The final determination of the source of all distributions for tax reporting purposes in a calendar year, including the percentage of qualified dividend income, will be made after year-end. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: adamsfunds.com.
For further information please contact: adamsfunds.com/about/contact │800.638.2479