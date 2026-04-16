Adams Natural Resources Fund Announces First Quarter 2026 Performance

BALTIMORE, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO) today announced the Fund’s investment returns for the first quarter of 2026. The total return on the Fund’s net asset value for the first quarter of 2026 was 32.3%, with dividends and capital gains reinvested. The comparable figures for the S&P 500 Energy Sector and the S&P 500 Materials Sector were 38.3% and 9.7%, respectively. Our benchmark, which is comprised of the S&P 500 Energy Sector (80%) and the S&P 500 Materials Sector (20%), returned 32.6%. The total return on the Fund’s market price for the same period was 30.3%.

The First Quarter Report to Shareholders is expected to be released on or about April 22, 2026.

ANNUALIZED COMPARATIVE RETURNS (3/31/2026)

1 Year 3 Year 5 Year 10 Year Adams Natural Resources Fund (NAV) 33.0 % 17.2 % 21.9 % 11.4 % Adams Natural Resources Fund (market price) 33.4 % 20.2 % 22.5 % 12.0 % S&P 500 Energy Sector 36.3 % 18.0 % 25.2 % 11.5 % S&P 500 Materials Sector 18.0 % 9.4 % 6.9 % 10.6 %





NET ASSET VALUE ANNOUNCED



The Fund’s net asset value at March 31, 2026, compared with the year earlier, was:

3/31/2026 3/31/2025 Net assets $868,407,390 $684,022,125 Shares outstanding 27,761,521 26,575,646 Net asset value per share $31.28 $25.74





TEN LARGEST EQUITY PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS (3/31/2026)

% of Net Assets Exxon Mobil Corporation 26.1 % Chevron Corporation 14.6 % ConocoPhillips 5.7 % Williams Companies, Inc. 3.8 % SLB Ltd. 3.3 % Phillips 66 3.3 % Linde plc 3.1 % Valero Energy Corporation 2.7 % Targa Resources Corp. 2.7 % Marathon Petroleum Corporation 2.4 % Total 67.7 %





INDUSTRY WEIGHTINGS (3/31/2026)

% of Net Assets Energy Integrated Oil & Gas 42.6 % Exploration & Production 15.7 % Storage & Transportation 9.6 % Refining & Marketing 8.4 % Equipment & Services 6.8 % Materials Chemicals 8.2 % Metals & Mining 4.6 % Construction Materials 2.0 % Containers & Packaging 1.4 %



About Adams Funds

Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO). The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 90 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying a minimum annual distribution rate of 8% of NAV paid evenly each quarter throughout the year, providing reliability for long-term shareholders. A portion of any distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain, and return of capital. The final determination of the source of all distributions for tax reporting purposes in a calendar year, including the percentage of qualified dividend income, will be made after year-end. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: adamsfunds.com.

For further information please contact: adamsfunds.com/about/contact │800.638.2479