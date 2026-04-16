Adams Natural Resources Fund Announces First Quarter 2026 Performance

 | Source: Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc.

BALTIMORE, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO) today announced the Fund’s investment returns for the first quarter of 2026. The total return on the Fund’s net asset value for the first quarter of 2026 was 32.3%, with dividends and capital gains reinvested. The comparable figures for the S&P 500 Energy Sector and the S&P 500 Materials Sector were 38.3% and 9.7%, respectively. Our benchmark, which is comprised of the S&P 500 Energy Sector (80%) and the S&P 500 Materials Sector (20%), returned 32.6%. The total return on the Fund’s market price for the same period was 30.3%.

The First Quarter Report to Shareholders is expected to be released on or about April 22, 2026.

ANNUALIZED COMPARATIVE RETURNS (3/31/2026)
 
 1 Year3 Year5 Year10 Year
Adams Natural Resources Fund (NAV)33.0%17.2%21.9%11.4%
Adams Natural Resources Fund (market price)33.4%20.2%22.5%12.0%
S&P 500 Energy Sector36.3%18.0%25.2%11.5%
S&P 500 Materials Sector18.0%9.4%6.9%10.6%


NET ASSET VALUE ANNOUNCED


The Fund’s net asset value at March 31, 2026, compared with the year earlier, was:

 3/31/20263/31/2025
Net assets$868,407,390$684,022,125
Shares outstanding27,761,52126,575,646
Net asset value per share$31.28$25.74


TEN LARGEST EQUITY PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS (3/31/2026)
 
 % of Net Assets
Exxon Mobil Corporation26.1%
Chevron Corporation14.6%
ConocoPhillips5.7%
Williams Companies, Inc.3.8%
SLB Ltd.3.3%
Phillips 663.3%
Linde plc3.1%
Valero Energy Corporation2.7%
Targa Resources Corp.2.7%
Marathon Petroleum Corporation2.4%
Total67.7%


INDUSTRY WEIGHTINGS (3/31/2026)
 
 % of Net Assets
Energy 
Integrated Oil & Gas42.6%
Exploration & Production15.7%
Storage & Transportation9.6%
Refining & Marketing8.4%
Equipment & Services6.8%
  
Materials 
Chemicals8.2%
Metals & Mining4.6%
Construction Materials2.0%
Containers & Packaging1.4%
   


About Adams Funds
Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO). The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 90 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying a minimum annual distribution rate of 8% of NAV paid evenly each quarter throughout the year, providing reliability for long-term shareholders. A portion of any distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain, and return of capital. The final determination of the source of all distributions for tax reporting purposes in a calendar year, including the percentage of qualified dividend income, will be made after year-end. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: adamsfunds.com.

For further information please contact: adamsfunds.com/about/contact │800.638.2479 


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