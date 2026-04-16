Hughes Named as a Leader in 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Managed Network Services

GERMANTOWN, Md., April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hughes Network Systems, LLC (Hughes), an EchoStar company (Nasdaq: SATS), today announced that for the third consecutive time it has been named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Managed Network Services.

“For us, this recognition reflects the strength of our managed services operating model and our continued focus on helping enterprises navigate increasingly complex network environments,” said Colleen Caruso, Vice President of Enterprise Managed Services at Hughes. “Our approach is built around early customer engagement, lifecycle support, and the disciplined use of automation and AI to drive consistency and scale in network operations.”

As enterprises face growing complexity across distributed environments, Hughes introduced Managed Private Wireless and expanded its Managed SASE offerings over the last year to provide secure, high‑performance connectivity built for modern digital operations. By embedding enhanced AI into network and security management, Hughes helps organizations reduce operational burden, strengthen cyber resilience, and make smarter, faster decisions across their connected ecosystems.

Hughes continues to differentiate its managed network services through:

AI-driven operations: Hughes embeds AI into network operations to automate triage, accelerate issue resolution, and reduce escalations. Delivered through the HughesON™ portal, technologies such as the Hughes Active Power Edge improve visibility, speed resolution, and reduce manual intervention.

Hughes embeds AI into network operations to automate triage, accelerate issue resolution, and reduce escalations. Delivered through the HughesON™ portal, technologies such as the Hughes Active Power Edge improve visibility, speed resolution, and reduce manual intervention. Discovery-led approach: Hughes begins with discovery consultations to align solutions with business objectives. This approach ensures managed services are designed to address real-world challenges and supported across the full lifecycle.

Hughes begins with discovery consultations to align solutions with business objectives. This approach ensures managed services are designed to address real-world challenges and supported across the full lifecycle. Built-in path diversity: Hughes delivers resilient connectivity by integrating the best and most cost-effective combination of communication means available, including satellite, terrestrial mobile and fixed wireless, and wireline networks to implement robust, multi-path solutions. This enables connectivity wherever and however it’s needed, with automated failover and continuous operations.





Enterprises today are managing increasingly complex, distributed networks across cloud, edge, and hybrid environments. Hughes Managed Network Services provides a consistent foundation across these technologies, combining certified expertise, automation, and lifecycle support to help organizations improve performance, reduce operational burden, and focus on strategic priorities. For more information about Hughes Managed Network Services, visit www.hughes.com/what-we-offer/managed-network-services.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services, Karen Brown, Jon Dressel, 13 April 2026

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About Hughes

Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar company (Nasdaq: SATS), is charting the course for the next era of space data connectivity and communications. Driven by a passion for innovation, Hughes is designing and deploying the future’s most advanced multi-orbit, multi-transport broadband connectivity equipment and services, empowering businesses, governments, airlines, and communities worldwide to thrive in the digital world. The Hughes portfolio of managed services includes cutting-edge, AI-powered wireless networking and communications solutions. Hughes is committed to leading the way with smart, adaptive, and secure solutions that anticipate and address future connectivity needs, leveraging technologies such as 5G, Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites, Private Wireless, and next-generation Cybersecurity. Our advanced JUPITER™ System gateways and terminals are enabling satellite operators, mobile network operators, and military customers to power tomorrow's global internet backbone. Hughes continues to drive the evolution of in-flight connectivity, bringing seamless video and broadband experiences to thousands of aircraft and millions of passengers worldwide. Hughes leverages secure, onshore hi-tech facilities to deliver high-mix, low-volume manufacturing services for the aviation, defense and enterprise sectors, ensuring agility and resilience as technology needs evolve.

©2026 Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar company. Hughes is registered trademarks and JUPITER is a trademark of Hughes Network Systems, LLC.

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