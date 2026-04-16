dLocal Updates Time of First Quarter 2026 Earnings Call; Date Remains May 14, 2026

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO, “dLocal” or the “Company”), the leading cross-border payment platform connecting global merchants to emerging markets, today announced a change to the time of its previously scheduled earnings conference call.

The call will now take place at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) instead of 6:00 p.m. ET on the same date (May 14, 2026). All other details regarding the earnings release and conference call remain unchanged.

Please click here to pre-register for the conference call and obtain your dial in number and passcode. The live conference call can be also accessed via audio webcast at the investor relations section of the Company’s website, at https://investor.dlocal.com/ . An archive of the webcast will be available for one year following the conclusion of the conference call.

About dLocal

dLocal builds financial infrastructure for markets of the future, connecting global enterprises with local payment cultures across high-growth markets in Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. Through the "One dLocal" concept (one direct API, one platform, and one contract), global companies can accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds globally without the need to manage multiple local entities and integrations. For more information, visit www.dlocal.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements convey dLocal’s current expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements regarding dLocal involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause dLocal’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are described in the “Risk Factors,” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” sections of dLocal’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Unless required by law, dLocal undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events after the date hereof.

Investor Relations Contact:

investor@dlocal.com

Media Contact:

media@dlocal.com