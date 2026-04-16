CoreAge Rx Earns “Excellent” Rating on Trustpilot, Cementing Its Place Among Top U.S. Telehealth Providers

WICHITA FALLS, TX, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoreAge Rx, a U.S.-based telehealth provider serving patients across multiple states, has been recognized as one of the top-rated telehealth companies on Trustpilot, the world’s largest independent consumer review platform. The company currently holds a 4.5-star TrustScore based on more than 560 patient reviews, earning the platform’s “Excellent” rating designation.

Of the reviews submitted, 72 percent are five-star ratings, placing CoreAge Rx among the highest-performing telehealth pharmacies in its category. Reviewers consistently point to four areas that set the company apart which are transparent flat-rate pricing with no hidden fees, fast and properly packaged medication delivery, responsive customer service, and access to U.S. board-certified physicians.

“This recognition means a lot because it comes directly from the people we serve,” said Ella Jones, spokesperson for CoreAge Rx. “We didn’t pay for these reviews or run incentive programs. Patients chose to share their experiences on their own, and that kind of organic feedback is the most honest measure of whether we’re actually delivering on our promises.”

The recognition arrives at a time when consumer trust has become a key differentiator in digital health. As the telehealth sector grows, patients increasingly rely on independent review platforms like Trustpilot to evaluate providers before committing to a treatment plan.

Common themes in patient feedback include appreciation for the company’s temperature-controlled cold shipping, predictable annual pricing that does not increase with dosage adjustments, and quick response times from licensed providers, often within 24 hours of submitting a health assessment.

“Trust isn’t something you can buy in this industry,” Jones added. “You earn it by being upfront about pricing, delivering medications on time, and making sure a real physician is involved every step of the way. Our team takes that seriously, and the reviews reflect that.”

CoreAge Rx is also LegitScript-certified, an independent verification standard confirming that telehealth providers meet legal and regulatory requirements for safety and legitimacy. The company plans to continue investing in customer service operations and patient support tools, including the recently launched CoreAge Rx Wellness Community, a free digital platform giving members access to peer support, expert resources, and ongoing engagement with the company’s care team.

For more information, visit https://www.coreagerx.com/.

About CoreAge Rx

CoreAge Rx is a telehealth company based in Wichita Falls, Texas, providing affordable, physician-supervised prescription therapies for weight management, men’s health, and anti-aging. Patients receive confidential consultations with U.S. board-certified physicians, personalized treatment plans, and medications delivered with free shipping. The company operates with no insurance requirements, no membership fees, and upfront pricing.