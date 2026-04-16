Sportradar to Release First Quarter 2026 Financial and Operating Results on May 6, 2026

ST. GALLEN, Switzerland, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportradar Group AG (Nasdaq: SRAD) (“Sportradar”) will release its financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, on Wednesday, May 6, 2026. Sportradar will also host an earnings call via webcast to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

Those wishing to either listen to, or participate in, the earnings webcast can do so by accessing Sportradar’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.sportradar.com. Additionally, a replay will be posted on the Investor Relations website for one year after the conclusion of the event.

About Sportradar

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD), founded in 2001, is a leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors. Positioned at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, the Company provides sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a best-in-class range of solutions to help grow their business. As the trusted partner of organizations like the ATP, NBA and WNBA, NHL, MLB, MLS, PGA TOUR, UEFA, FIFA, CONMEBOL, AFC, and the Bundesliga, Sportradar covers more than a million events annually across all major sports. With deep industry relationships and expertise, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience, it also safeguards sports through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved.

For more information about Sportradar, please visit www.sportradar.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Jim Bombassei

j.bombassei@sportradar.com

Press Contact:

Sandra Lee

sandra.lee@sportradar.com