J&F Prices Offering of US$400,000,000 Senior Notes Due 2033

SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J&F S.A. (the “ Company ”) today announced that its subsidiary J&F Luxembourg Finance S.à r.l. (the “ Issuer ”) has priced an offering (the “ New Notes Offering ”) of senior notes (the “ Notes ”) to be issued by the Issuer and guaranteed by the Company, Eldorado Brasil Celulose S.A. (“ Eldorado ”), LHG Mining Ltda. and Flora Produtos de Higiene e Limpeza S.A. (“ Flora ”, and, collectively with the Company, Eldorado and LHG Mining, the “ Guarantors ”), in the aggregate principal amount of US$400,000,000, with a coupon of 8.000% per annum and maturity in 2033.

The settlement and issuance of the Notes is scheduled for April 23, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the New Notes Offering to repay certain indebtedness, including bilateral loans with financial institutions.

The Notes and related guarantees are being offered only to qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “ Securities Act ”), and, outside the United States, to persons other than “U.S. persons” in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes and related guarantees have not been registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell any security, including the Notes, nor a solicitation for an offer to purchase any security, including the Notes. The Company does not intend to file a registration statement for the resale of the Notes.

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our perspectives and expectations, are forward-looking statements. The words “expect”, “believe”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan” and similar expressions, when related to the Company and its subsidiaries, indicate forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the current view of management and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on various assumptions and factors, including general economic, market, industry, and operational factors. Any changes to these assumptions or factors may lead to practical results different from current expectations. Excessive reliance should not be placed on those statements. Forward-looking statements relate only to the date they were made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made.

About J&F S.A.



J&F S.A. is a privately held company that identifies, acquires and develops businesses with significant value-creation potential. Over several decades, J&F S.A. has built the one of the largest family-owned industrial conglomerates in Brazil, with operations in more than 25 countries and an aggregate workforce of approximately 300,000 employees. The J&F Group controls a diversified portfolio of businesses operating across a range of industries, including power, food (through JBS N.V. and its subsidiaries), pulp (through Eldorado), iron ore (through LHG Mining), and hygiene and beauty (through Flora).