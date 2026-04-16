Phil Van Court Promoted to Scoular President

Omaha, Nebraska, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scoular announced today that Grain Division Vice President and General Manager Phil Van Court has been promoted to company president, effective June 1.

David Faith currently has a dual role as president and chairman of the board. As part of structured succession planning, some of his responsibilities will transition to Van Court. Moving forward and for the foreseeable future, as Chairman, Faith will continue to focus on Scoular’s corporate governance.

Van Court will transition from his current role to the president role this summer, reporting directly to Scoular CEO Paul Maass. He will support Maass in driving Scoular’s long-term enterprise direction, including capital allocation and support of growth strategies, board and governance leadership, and relationship-building with industry leaders, key customers, partners, and government officials.

Van Court is the grandson of Scoular’s modern-day founder, the late Marshall Faith, and is David Faith’s nephew.

Since he began his career at Scoular in 2003, Van Court has held many positions in a variety of locations. As a trainee, he learned the shuttle train business first-hand helping to load trains in Downs, Kansas. He also has worked as a merchandiser, facility manager, regional manager, vice president of operations, and has served as a Scoular Board director since 2013. Since 2021, Van Court has led the Grain Division’s facility operations, a network of more than 65 facilities primarily across Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, and Illinois.

“Phil is a thoughtful, values-driven leader whose career journey speaks volumes about his commitment to Scoular’s employees, producers, partners and communities,” Maass said. “He considers it a great privilege to lead at Scoular, and David and I are excited to see him step into this new role.”

About Scoular

Scoular, headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, is an employee-owned, $7.3B agribusiness company leading the way since 1892. We buy, sell, store, handle and process grain and ingredients by leveraging our global networks and expertise in trade and transportation. Employing 1,250 people in more than 100 offices and facilities worldwide, we provide safe and reliable solutions to farmers, grain processors, biofuel producers and manufacturers of animal feed, aquafeed and pet food as well as food, beverages and supplements.

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