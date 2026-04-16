Result of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

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TORONTO, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax India Holdings Corporation (the “Company”) (TSX: FIH.U) is pleased to announce the results of the vote on Directors at its April 15, 2026 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting.

Each of the nominee directors listed in the Company’s management proxy circular dated March 6, 2026 was elected as a director. The voting results for the eleven directors nominated for election are set forth in the table below:

Name of Nominee Vote For (Aggregate) % Vote Against

(Aggregate) % Christopher D. Hodgson 1,527,556,951 98.44 24,197,820 1.56 Sharmila Karve 1,546,834,255 99.68 4,920,516 0.32 Hon. Jason Kenney 1,545,279,646 99.58 6,475,125 0.42 Sumit Maheshwari 1,549,321,023 99.84 2,433,748 0.16 R. William McFarland 1,550,703,116 99.93 1,051,655 0.07 Satish Rai 1,551,438,513 99.98 316,258 0.02 Chandran Ratnaswami 1,548,965,913 99.82 2,788,858 0.18 Gopalakrishnan Soundarajan 1,550,582,937 99.92 1,171,834 0.08 Lauren C. Templeton 1,551,473,113 99.98 281,658 0.02 Benjamin P. Watsa 1,551,433,679 99.98 321,092 0.02 V. Prem Watsa 1,551,444,614 99.98 310,157 0.02

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India is an investment holding company whose objective is to achieve long term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.