Result of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

 | Source: Fairfax India Holdings Corporation Fairfax India Holdings Corporation

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax India Holdings Corporation (the “Company”) (TSX: FIH.U) is pleased to announce the results of the vote on Directors at its April 15, 2026 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting.

Each of the nominee directors listed in the Company’s management proxy circular dated March 6, 2026 was elected as a director. The voting results for the eleven directors nominated for election are set forth in the table below:

Name of NomineeVote For (Aggregate)%Vote Against
(Aggregate)		%
Christopher D. Hodgson1,527,556,95198.4424,197,8201.56
Sharmila Karve1,546,834,25599.684,920,5160.32
Hon. Jason Kenney1,545,279,64699.586,475,1250.42
Sumit Maheshwari1,549,321,02399.842,433,7480.16
R. William McFarland1,550,703,11699.931,051,6550.07
Satish Rai1,551,438,51399.98316,2580.02
Chandran Ratnaswami1,548,965,91399.822,788,8580.18
Gopalakrishnan Soundarajan1,550,582,93799.921,171,8340.08
Lauren C. Templeton1,551,473,11399.98281,6580.02
Benjamin P. Watsa1,551,433,67999.98321,0920.02
V. Prem Watsa1,551,444,61499.98310,1570.02
     

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India is an investment holding company whose objective is to achieve long term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

For further information, contact:John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Affairs
(416) 367-4755 
  

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