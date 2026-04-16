Sasha Jacob Announces Change to Holdings in Maritime Launch Services Inc.

TORONTO, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sasha Jacob announces that on April 9, 2026 he disposed of 3,000,000 common shares (“Common Shares”) of Maritime Launch Services Inc. (Cboe CA: MAXQ, OTCQB: MAXQF) (the “Company”), at $0.60 per Common Share for aggregate consideration of $1,800,000. Subsequently, on April 15, 2026, Mr. Jacob exercised 2,250,000 stock options, at an exercise price of $0.167, to acquire 2,250,000 Common Shares of the Company for aggregate consideration of $375,750 (such transactions collectively the “April 2026 Share Transactions”). This press release is being disseminated as required by National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issuers ("NI 62-103") in connection with the filing of an early warning report by Sasha Jacob, as a result of the acquisition and disposition of Common Shares of the Company.

The occurrence of the April 2026 Share Transactions following the November 12, 2025 issuance of 208,844,288 Common Shares by the Company, as a result of the conversion of outstanding Company convertible debentures, triggered the issuance of the aforementioned early warning report.

Prior to the April 2026 Share Transactions, Mr. Jacob beneficially held an aggregate of 114,895,062 Common Shares, warrants to acquire 291,666 additional Common Shares and options to acquire 2,250,000 additional Common Shares representing 15.45% of the outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis. Following the April 2026 Share Transactions, Mr. Jacob now beneficially holds an aggregate of 114,145,062 Common Shares and warrants to acquire 291,666 additional Common Shares representing 15.10% of the outstanding Shares on a partially diluted basis.

The securities are held for investment purposes. Mr. Jacob may acquire, dispose of or continue to hold Common Shares in the normal course of investment activities.

For further information, including a copy of the early warning report, please contact the Company at 1883 Upper Water, Suite 303 Halifax, Nova Scotia B3J 1S9. A copy of the early warning report will appear on the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Maritime Launch Services Inc.

info@maritimelaunch.com

