Rackspace Technology to Announce First Quarter 2026 Earnings on May 7, 2026

SAN ANTONIO, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT) a leading end-to-end hybrid cloud and AI solutions company, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2026 financial results at 8:00 am ET on Thursday, May 7, 2026. Gajen Kandiah, Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Marino, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on the day of the release (May 7, 2026) at 8:30 am ET to discuss the Company’s financial results.

Interested parties may access the conference call as follows:

To listen to the live webcast or access the replay following the webcast, please visit our IR website at the following link: https://ir.rackspace.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations.

To obtain a dial-in number, please pre-register at the following link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI0dd982209e5e4e0c8ecd0399b3f24aee

Registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing them to access the live call.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end hybrid cloud and AI solutions company. We can design, build, and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Investor Relations Contact: Sagar Hebbar, ir@rackspace.com

Media Contact: Cheryl Amerine, publicrelations@rackspace.com