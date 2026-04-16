Jewelry Tops the Best Mother's Day Gift Ideas in 2026

Phoenix, Arizona, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For those searching for the best Mother's Day gift ideas, Cate & Chloe is pointing shoppers to one piece above all others this season: the Melody 18k White Gold Plated Mom Heart Necklace.

The Melody 18k White Gold Plated Mom Heart Necklace

The heart-shaped pendant features "Mom" engraved at its center, is accented with a Swarovski crystal, and is designed for everyday wear, making it a gift the recipient is likely to reach for well past May 10. The Melody necklace leads Cate & Chloe's 2026 Mother's Day sale, now live on Walmart.com.

The broader collection includes layered necklace sets, birthstone earrings, crystal-accented bracelets, and ring sets, all crafted in 18k gold plated settings, hypoallergenic, lead-free, and presented in gift-ready packaging.

"Mother's Day is the one occasion where shoppers genuinely want to get it right. They are not looking for the most expensive option, they are looking for the most thoughtful one. Our collection is built around that idea: pieces with real elegance at a price that does not require a second thought." - Robert Boniface, Co-Founder, Cate & Chloe

Jewelry ranks as the top Mother's Day spending category this year, with Americans expected to direct $6.8 billion toward it, according to the National Retail Federation.

Research from Prosper Insights and Analytics shows 44 percent of shoppers plan to purchase jewelry for the holiday. The Melody 18k White Gold Plated Mom Heart Necklace is available now on Walmart.

Orders should be placed ahead of Mother's Day on May 10 to allow time for delivery.

About Cate & Chloe

Cate & Chloe is a premium jewelry brand dedicated to making luxury accessible. Combining high-quality materials like Swarovski crystals, genuine gemstones, and precious metal plating with accessible pricing, the brand has built a loyal following among customers seeking elegant jewelry without the traditional luxury markup.

Press Inquiries

Ariana Price

Marketing [at] cateandchloe.com

(602) 641-9599

https://cateandchloe.com/

Cate & Chloe LLC

3725 E Roeser Rd Suite 20

Phoenix, AZ 85040