Euronet Announces First Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Details

LEAWOOD, Kan., April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euronet (NASDAQ: EEFT), a global leader in payments processing and cross-border transactions, announced today it will release its first quarter 2026 earnings results prior to the market opening on Wednesday, April 29, 2026. Euronet will hold a conference call on the same day at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

The conference call and accompanying slide show presentation will be accessible via webcast by following the link posted on http://ir.euronetworldwide.com . Participants wanting to access the conference call by telephone must register at the Euronet Worldwide First Quarter 2026 Earnings Call web link to receive dial-in information. While not required, it is recommended that participants join the call five minutes before the event starts.

A webcast replay will be available beginning approximately one hour after the event at https://ir.euronetworldwide.com and will remain available for one year.

About Euronet

A global leader in payments processing and cross-border transactions, Euronet moves money in all the ways consumers and businesses depend upon. This includes money transfers, credit/debit processing, ATMs, point-of-sale services, branded payments, currency exchange and more. With products and services in more than 200 countries and territories provided through its own brand and branded business segments, Euronet and its financial technologies and networks make participation in the global economy easier, faster and more secure for everyone. Starting in Central Europe in 1994, Euronet now supports an extensive global real-time digital and cash payments network that includes 56,818 installed ATMs, approximately 610,000 EFT point-of-sale terminals and a growing portfolio of outsourced debit and credit card services which are under management in 69 countries; card software solutions; a prepaid processing network of approximately 749,000 point-of-sale terminals at approximately 363,000 retailer locations in 66 countries; and a global money transfer network of approximately 639,000 locations serving 200 countries and territories with digital connections to 4.1 billion bank accounts and 3.7 billion digital wallet accounts. Euronet serves clients from its corporate headquarters in Leawood, Kansas, USA, and 74 worldwide offices. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.euronet.com.