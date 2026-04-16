Targa Resources Corp. Declares Increase to Quarterly Common Dividend and Announces Timing of First Quarter 2026 Earnings Webcast

HOUSTON, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) ("Targa" or the "Company") announced today that its board of directors has declared an increase to its quarterly cash dividend to $1.25 per common share, or $5.00 per common share on an annualized basis, for the first quarter of 2026, consistent with previously disclosed expectations. This dividend represents a 25 percent increase over the common dividend declared with respect to the first quarter of 2025. This cash dividend will be paid May 15, 2026 on all outstanding common shares to holders of record as of the close of business on April 30, 2026.

The Company will report its first quarter 2026 financial results before the market opens for trading on Thursday, May 7, 2026, and will host a live webcast at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time) to discuss its 2026 first quarter financial results.

Event Information

Event: Targa Resources Corp. First Quarter 2026 Earnings Webcast and Presentation

Date: Thursday, May 7, 2026

Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time)

Webcast: www.targaresources.com under "Events and Presentations" or directly at to https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/r9w9ai8y/.

Replay Information

A webcast replay will be available at the link above approximately two hours after the conclusion of the event. A quarterly earnings supplement presentation and updated investor presentation will also be available under Events and Presentations in the Investors section of the Company’s website prior to the start of the conference call, or directly at https://www.targaresources.com/investors/events.

About Targa Resources Corp.

Targa Resources Corp. is a leading provider of midstream services and is one of the largest independent infrastructure companies in North America. The Company owns, operates, acquires and develops a diversified portfolio of complementary domestic infrastructure assets and its operations are critical to the efficient, safe and reliable delivery of energy across the United States and increasingly to the world. The Company’s assets connect natural gas and NGLs to domestic and international markets with growing demand for cleaner fuels and feedstocks.

Targa is a FORTUNE 500 company and is included in the S&P 500.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.targaresources.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company’s projected financial performance, capital spending, payment of future dividends and stock repurchase activity. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties, factors and risks, many of which are outside the Company’s control, which could cause results to differ materially from those expected by management of the Company. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, actions taken by other countries with significant hydrocarbon production, weather, political, economic and market conditions, including a decline in the price and market demand for natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil, the timing and success of the Company’s completion of capital projects and business development efforts, the expected growth of volumes on the Company’s systems, the impact of significant public health crises, commodity price volatility due to ongoing or new global conflicts, changes in laws and regulations, particularly with regard to taxes, tariffs and international trade, and other uncertainties. These and other applicable uncertainties, factors and risks are described more fully in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and any subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. The Company does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.