Raw Garden 4/20 Deals: Up to 60% Off California Cannabis

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raw Garden ® , California’s leading clean cannabis brand, today announced a statewide 4/20 retail partnership offering 25–60% off Raw Garden® products from April 17 through April 20. The limited-time promotion spans hundreds of participating retailers across California, giving consumers broad access to high-quality, single-source cannabis at significant savings.



Consumers can explore deals, find nearby retailers, and shop available products through the following links:



This 4/20 initiative focuses on accessibility and transparency. By partnering directly with retailers, Raw Garden ensures consistent availability across key markets while maintaining its standards for product integrity.

To help consumers quickly locate regional promotions, Raw Garden has organized deals by region, for example:

More regions are available on the full deals page. Consumers should check with participating retailers for specific product availability.



Raw Garden’s portfolio includes concentrates, vape cartridges, infused pre-rolls, and Sprout™ all-in-one vapes. Each product is made from 100% single-source cannabis with no added flavors or fillers. This approach preserves the plant’s natural terpene profile and cannabinoid composition.

About Raw Garden

Since the foundation of the company, Raw Garden has been raising the bar of clean cannabis in California and has established a reputation for innovation, transparency, and single-source cannabis for over fifteen years. Sun-grown in Central California, Raw Garden works closely with regulatory agencies to set industry standards and is at the forefront of advanced third-party certifications that go far beyond required testing for contaminants, pesticides, and chemicals. All lab results are freely available at www.rawgarden.farm/lab-results/ .

In 2024, Raw Garden became a co-founding member of the Environmental & Consumer Compliance Organization (ECCO) , the only certification that tests finished cannabis goods themselves to ensure the highest safety and quality. Based in Santa Barbara County’s Santa Ynez Valley with production facilities in Santa Barbara, CA, Raw Garden combines sustainable farming with state-of-the-art science. Throughout all farming sites, Raw Garden adheres to Clean Green Best Practices™ Certified farming standards and upholds transparency throughout constant testing.



When you pick Raw Garden products , you are supporting the advancement of the clean cannabis movement.



Stay connected with Raw Garden on social media:



LinkedIn: Raw Garden

Facebook: rawgarden.farm

Instagram: @rawgarden

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a612433a-936f-4fd5-9547-6ad9a031fb3e