Crypto News: Pepeto Presale Stages Update While Meme Coins Prepare to Follow Bitcoin Price Surge Into the Next Bull Run

Dubai, UAE, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pepeto's latest presale stage sold out faster than any before it, the CoinMarketCap preview page went live ahead of launch, and whale wallets are entering at a pace that has not appeared in any other presale this year. The project crossed $9.13 million raised while search volume climbs across every major market, and the confirmed Binance listing now sits closer than ever.

That launch is set to land directly into a bull run the Bitcoin price already confirms, with BTC rebounding to $75,900 this week according to CoinDesk, its highest mark since the February 5 crash. This article breaks down why the Bitcoin price data points to a bull run, why meme coins always follow with bigger gains, and why Pepeto carries every signal that the next wave of millionaires will come from here.

Pepeto Stages Update While Bitcoin Price Points to a Bull Run and Meme Coins Have Always Followed With Bigger ReturnsPepeto's latest presale stage cleared in record time, and the timing is not random. Bitcoin just completed a full recovery from the crash that sent it to $60,000 on February 5, touching $75,900 on April 14 and now testing the $76,000 structural breakout zone toward $85,000 according to CoinDesk. Fundstrat projects the Bitcoin price between $200,000 and $250,000 by the end of this cycle according to The Motley Fool, driven by ETF inflows that made buying BTC easier than ever for institutions. Spot Bitcoin ETFs pulled in $471 million on April 6 alone, the largest single-day intake since February. The recovery is not a guess. The money is already moving.

But here is the part that changes everything. Every time Bitcoin leads a bull run, meme coins follow harder. The 2021 cycle did it with Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. The 2023 cycle did it with Pepe. PEPE launched in April 2023 at fractions of a cent and gained over 60,000% at its peak according to CoinCodex, turning early buyers into millionaires within weeks. One wallet spent $3,000 on 4.9 trillion PEPE tokens and turned it into $35.5 million according to Lookonchain. That happened last cycle, not ten years ago. And the same pattern is repeating right now with Bitcoin leading the charge again. But PEPE sits at a $1.6 billion market cap and Dogecoin at $13 billion, neither can deliver those multiples again. Crypto news analysts are already pointing to Pepeto as the presale with the lowest entry and highest ceiling for 2026.

Crypto News: Why Pepeto Stands Apart From Every Other Meme Coin Right Now

What separates Pepeto from the rest is that the team shipped a full innovative exchange, with every detail live on the website. Every swap through the platform creates direct pressure on the Pepeto token, the same engine that turned BNB into a top five asset worth over $90 billion. A former senior Binance developer built the system, the Pepe cofounder who already created an $11 billion market cap token leads the project, and SolidProof completed a full contract audit.

But Pepeto also carries the viral energy that only meme coins can produce, and the crypto news around it keeps growing. The community draws comparisons to Pepe's early days in April 2023, when PEPE traded for fractions of a cent and nobody outside crypto Twitter had heard of it. Within weeks the price exploded and created millionaires who did nothing except buy before the listing and hold. Pepeto price sits at $0.0000001865 right now, far below where PEPE sat when it created those famous wallets, and the gap between this entry and a breakout after the confirmed Binance listing is wider than anything else on the market.

For every investor watching Bitcoin climb and asking where the real returns will come from, the crypto news keeps pointing the same direction. Low entry, strong community, real products, and a tier-1 listing catalyst. Pepeto checks every box while it sits at presale levels most investors will regret not entering once the listing hits.

Conclusion

Crypto news keeps building toward a bull run and every Bitcoin price data point makes the case clear, with Bitcoin rebounding to $75,900 and Fundstrat projecting $200,000 or higher by cycle peak. Every bull run has produced meme coin millionaires, from Dogecoin in 2021 to Pepe in 2023, and every one of them bought before the run started, not after the headlines arrived. For 2026, analysts constantly point to Pepeto as the one of the strongest choice available in the market.

The investors reading this right now sit ahead of the entire market, aware of Pepeto before the listing, holding an edge that 99% of traders have not found yet. The only step left is entering through the Pepeto website while the window remains open. PEPE and DOGE made millionaires out of wallets that moved one week before the crowd, and the wallets that waited one week too long watched from the outside as those gains passed them by. That exact setup is forming again, and getting positioned before the listing could turn out to be the single best move any investor makes this entire cycle.

Click Here to Join the Pepeto Presale Before the Listing



