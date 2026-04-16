Crypto News: Ethereum Based Pepeto Funds Update $9.12 Million While the Ethereum Price Points Toward New ATH

Dubai, UAE, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Over $9.12 million flowed into the Pepeto presale after the latest stage sold out, a pace no other token has matched this cycle. The size of that number speaks for itself, and with launch approaching, early buyers are re-entering with heavier positions each round. Pepeto is shaping up to be the crypto news story that defines 2026.

Bull run signals are stacking across every corner of the market, and the Ethereum price prediction keeps adding fuel with targets well into five figures. Van de Poppe projects Ethereum reaching $17,500, and if ETH gets anywhere close to that level, every solid project built on the chain climbs with it, putting Pepeto right where the momentum lands first.

Crypto News: Pepeto Funds Update While the Ethereum Price Prediction Gets a Structural Push

$9.12 million raised into a single presale shows conviction that goes beyond retail hype, because behind those numbers sit real exchange tools, a founder who built at Binance, and a confirmed listing that could push this token far above where it trades today. Every time the Ethereum price prediction gets a new bullish headline, the value case for Pepeto as an ETH-based project gets stronger alongside it.

The Ethereum Foundation locked 70,000 ETH worth $143 million into staking on April 3, ending the token sales that pressured the Ethereum price prediction for years according to CoinDesk. That shift means $143 million in ETH now earns yield instead of landing on the market as sell pressure. Schwab confirmed it will open spot ETH trading to its 38.9 million brokerage clients in Q2 2026, backed by $12.2 trillion in total client assets according to CoinDesk. And a historic whale profitability signal fired on April 13 according to CoinMarketCap, a pattern that has preceded every prior ETH rally without exception. Ethereum trades near $2,345 today, up 7% on the week with over 30% of supply now locked in staking.

Standard Chartered sets that target at $7,500 by year end while van de Poppe sees $17,500. But even at that upper number, ETH delivers a 7x over years, and every cycle proves that the returns which actually change lifts noticeably portfolio never come from large caps. They come from presales before it ever listed, as the don’t have a wall of a large marketcap, and that is exactly why Pepeto is pulling more capital and more crypto news attention as a rare opportunity not to miss, with investors rushing to invest before the token lists on Tier-1-Exchnages.

Ethereum Based Crypto Pepeto In Focus

Every fee Ethereum holders pay on swaps and bridges is a problem Pepeto was built to remove, and the team behind it includes a former Binance engineer who managed platforms processing billions each day. PepetoSwap charges nothing per trade while Uniswap and PancakeSwap still take 0.3%, and the bridge transfers tokens between chains through a lock-and-mint system at zero cost. Once that goes live, paying for something Pepeto offers free stops making sense.

Large ETH holders are among the heaviest participants in this presale, and the reason is simple: they have watched exactly this setup play out before. One wallet dropped $6,200 into the 2014 ETH presale and that position crossed $80 million according to on-chain data from Lookonchain.

Those wallets know that even the strongest Ethereum price prediction cannot deliver that kind of return from a $285 billion market cap, which is why serious capital rotates into the next presale that has working products behind it. Pepeto is built on that same network but carries something ETH lacked at this stage, the kind of meme coin energy that early Shiba Inu had. Based on how prior meme coins performed after listing, analysts project at least a 50x, and skipping Pepeto at this price could end up being the most regretted miss of 2026.

Conclusion

Standard Chartered and van de Poppe place the Ethereum price prediction between $7,500 and $17,500, and every token on the network benefits when ETH moves higher, which is why no fresh project in the crypto news cycle right now carries a stronger case than Pepeto. Bull run signals are everywhere, and crypto news has shown in every cycle that the biggest gains come to those who position before the run begins, not once it is already moving. Meme coins and presales have produced more millionaires than any other part of crypto, and Pepeto wraps both into one entry at a stage that rarely comes around.

Those who buy today sit in the same position that early Shiba Inu holders once held, and the crypto news cycle is full of people who turned exactly this kind of timing into generational wealth. Pepeto is a rare opportunity rarely given this obviously by the crypto market, This is the kind of entry that either builds generational wealth or becomes the one investors talk about missing for years, and every major crypto breakout has followed that exact script. Pepeto's presale is still live right now. But demand is pushing each stage to its limit faster than any round before it, and at this pace the window could shut within days.

Visit Pepeto To Secure Early Access Before the Presale Ends



