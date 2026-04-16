Kailera Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

WALTHAM, Mass., April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kailera Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KLRA) (Kailera), an advanced clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on elevating the next era of obesity care, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 39,062,500 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $16.00 per share. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Kailera. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Kailera, are expected to be $625.0 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. Kailera’s common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “KLRA” on April 17, 2026. The offering is expected to close on April 20, 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, Kailera has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 5,859,375 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.

J.P. Morgan, Jefferies, Leerink Partners, TD Cowen and Evercore ISI are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. William Blair is acting as lead manager for the offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-294690) relating to the offering has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and became effective on April 16, 2026. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com; Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; Leerink Partners LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, 53 State Street, 40th Floor, Boston, MA 02109, by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6105, or by email at syndicate@leerink.com; TD Securities (USA) LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by email at TDManualrequest@broadridge.com; or Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, NY 10055, by telephone at (888) 474-0200, or by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any offer or sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Contact



Maura Gavaghan

Vice President, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

maura.gavaghan@kailera.com