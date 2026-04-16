NanoNest Launches Crowdfunding Campaign to Scale Affordable Housing and Disaster Relief Across the U.S.

Carlsbad, California, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NanoNest, a fast-growing housing company delivering quality, rapidly deployable homes for disaster relief and affordable communities, today announced the launch of its crowdfunding campaign aimed at accelerating production and expanding housing access.

Scaling Proven Housing Solutions - Not Just Promises.

NanoNest has deployed hundreds of homes, housing over 1,000 individuals and families displaced by wildfire disasters, and is actively working with municipalities, nonprofits, and housing authorities to address urgent housing shortages across the USA.

“The housing crisis isn’t slowing down - and neither are we,” said Forrest Dell, Founder and CEO, “This crowdfunding round gives ALL investors the opportunity to support real and proven solutions while participating in the growth of a company already generating revenue and impact.”

NanoNest is a profitable, fully operational housing startup. Unlike many start up competitors, NanoNest offers:

Hundreds of installed and fully occupied homes.

Rapid 6–8-week deployment timelines.

Office, health, and admin complexes to complement disaster communities.

Quality, code-compliant construction.

Demand from government and nonprofit housing programs. Currently helping to meet National Emergency Housing needs.

With disasters, housing shortages, and rising construction costs affecting millions of Americans, NanoNest offers a faster, more affordable alternative to traditional building.

While the company’s homes are designed for easy relocation, they are constructed for permanent use, providing families with safe and quality housing at critical times.

Learn More & Invest here.

NanoNest is advancing the speed and cost-effectiveness of building communities. NanoNest is an eco-friendly, modern home company specializing in creating innovative, space-efficient dwellings that balance design, sustainability, and comfort at an affordable price.

Disclaimers:

In making an investment decision, investors must rely on their own examination of the issuer and the terms of the offering, including the merits and risks involved. Automated Retail Technologies has filed a Form C with the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its offering, a copy of which may be obtained here.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our beliefs regarding the role that IoT will play in the future, our ability to implement our strategic goals, our ability to raise capital and reduce costs, and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, and financial condition. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include, but are not limited to: risks related to our growth strategy; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; our dependence on third-party suppliers; our ability to attract, integrate, and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. Any investment or financial decisions made based on past data should not be considered a guarantee of future performance. Always consult with a qualified financial advisor or professional before making investment decisions.





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