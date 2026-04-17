Crown Coins Casino Launches 150% Welcome Offer — Plus Free Coins Just for Signing Up

NEW YORK, N.Y., April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, legal, or gaming advice. If you access services through links in this article, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to you.

New players can grab 800,000 Crown Coins and 40 Sweeps Coins on their first purchase, alongside a no-deposit bonus that requires nothing more than creating an account.

Claim Welcome Bonus Here

Crown Coins Casino, one of the fastest-growing sweepstakes casinos in the US, has rolled out a new welcome package designed to give players more to work with right from the start. The headline offer is a 150% bonus on a first purchase of $15.99 — delivering 800,000 Crown Coins and 40 free Sweeps Coins straight into a new player's account.

But the welcome package doesn't stop there. Every new member who signs up and verifies their account automatically receives 100,000 Crown Coins and 2 Sweeps Coins — no purchase, no promo code, no catch. It's a solid starting point before you've even thought about spending a penny.

Crown Coins operates under US sweepstakes law, meaning the platform is free to play. Crown Coins (CC) are used for gameplay, while Sweeps Coins (SC) can be redeemed for real prizes once a simple 1x playthrough requirement is met. No purchase is necessary to obtain or use Sweeps Coins.

Here's how the welcome offer breaks down at a glance:

100,000 CC + 2 SC -No deposit welcome bonus — just sign up

800,000 CC + 40 SC - 150% first purchase bonus for $15.99

1x playthrough - Sweeps Coins wagering requirement — low compared to competitors

60 days - To meet playthrough requirements before bonus expires

Claim Welcome Bonus Here

The 150% offer is a first-purchase deal, meaning it applies once per new account during a limited window after registration. Players who miss the initial window can still access regular coin packages starting from $1.99, with ongoing promotions refreshed regularly across the platform.

Why Choose Crown Coins Casino?

Beyond the welcome package, Crown Coins keeps the rewards coming for returning players. A daily login bonus kicks in from day one — 5,000 Crown Coins just for showing up — with the streak value rising each day through a seven-day cycle. There's also a referral programme that pays out 400,000 CC and 20 SC for each qualifying friend who joins and makes a purchase.

The platform's VIP programme adds another layer on top of that. Players progress through Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Emerald tiers — each one unlocking better daily rewards, faster redemption, and access to more exclusive perks. The invite-only Dynasty Membership sits at the top for the platform's most engaged users.

On the gaming side, Crown Coins hosts 450+ titles covering slots, table games, and gameshows — including early access releases and exclusive titles. The library draws on providers including Ruby Play, Relax Gaming, and Hacksaw Gaming, with big-name slot titles like Gates of Olympus and Sugar Rush among the most played. A recent addition, Crown Bingo Live, brings real-time bingo sessions with virtual cards and prize draws into the mix.

The platform currently holds over 189,000 Trustpilot reviews and carries a 4.6-star rating — the highest review volume of any social casino on the platform — which says a lot about user confidence and consistency of experience.

Legal States for Crown Coins Casino

Crown Coins Casino is available in 33 US states. Players can get started at crowncoinscasino.com. No promo code is needed to claim the welcome bonuses — everything is applied automatically at signup and in the cashier.

About Crown Coins Casino

Crown Coins Casino is a US sweepstakes gaming platform operated by Sunflower Limited. Offering a dual-currency model with Crown Coins for entertainment play and Sweeps Coins redeemable for real prizes, it provides a legal and accessible alternative to traditional online gambling in most US states. The platform is free to join, with optional coin purchases available for players who want to extend their experience. No purchase is necessary to participate. 18+. Void where prohibited.

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18+ only. Offer available to new, eligible US players only. Void where prohibited. Terms and conditions apply. No purchase necessary to play. Sweeps Coins cannot be purchased and must meet a 1x playthrough requirement before redemption. Crown Coins Casino is not available in all states — check crowncoinscasino.com for current availability.

Affiliate Disclosure: If you access services through links in this article, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to you. Readers are encouraged to review the official website for the most current terms and conditions.

Gaming Disclaimer: This content is intended for informational purposes only. Sweepstakes gaming platforms operate under applicable U.S. laws and regulations. Participation is subject to eligibility requirements, including age restrictions (18+ or 21+ depending on jurisdiction) and geographic availability.

No Purchase Necessary Disclosure: No purchase is necessary to participate. Sweeps Coins are obtained through promotional methods and may be subject to playthrough requirements prior to redemption, in accordance with the platform’s official terms.

Availability Disclaimer: Services may not be available in all U.S. states. Users should verify eligibility and access restrictions directly with the official platform before participating.

Publisher Responsibility Disclaimer: The publisher makes no representations regarding the accuracy or completeness of third-party information and assumes no liability for decisions made based on this content. Readers should independently verify all details before engaging with any platform.