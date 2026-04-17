UHG Class Action Reminder - Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the United Homes Group, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: UHG) securities between May 19, 2025 and February 22, 2026. United Homes is a residential home building company.

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that United Homes Group, Inc. (UHG) Misled Investors Regarding the Forthcoming Sale of the Company

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company’s controlling shareholder, Michael Nieri, intended to force a sale of the Company; (2) that Nieri was taking actions to devalue the Company and its financial condition; (3) that Nieri leveraged his controlling interest to effectuate that sale, including by effectively forcing the dissident directors to resign; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Nieri was not acting in the best interests of the Company and public investors.

Plaintiff alleges that on February 23, 2026, United Homes announced that it had agreed to become a wholly owned subsidiary of Stanley Martin Homes, LLC in an all-cash transaction that represents an enterprise value of approximately $221 million, cashing out all stockholders for consideration of $1.18 per share. On the last trading day preceding the announcement, United Homes’ stock closed at a price of $2.38. The deal price thus represents an over 50% discount on the preceding trading price. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions. On this news, United Homes’ stock price fell $1.23 per share, or 51.68%, to close at $1.15 per share on February 23, 2026.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against United Homes Group, Inc. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their papers to the court by June 9, 2026. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

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Contact:

Aaron Dumas, Jr.

Robbins LLP

5060 Shoreham Pl., Ste. 300

San Diego, CA 92122

adumas@robbinsllp.com

(800) 350-6003

www.robbinsllp.com



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