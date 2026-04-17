Alamar Biosciences Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering

FREMONT, Calif., April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alamar Biosciences, Inc. (“Alamar”), a leader in precision proteomics dedicated to advancing the early detection of disease, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 11,250,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $17.00 per share. In addition, Alamar has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,687,500 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on April 17, 2026 under the ticker symbol “ALMR.” The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $191.3 million, without giving effect to the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares and before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses. The offering is expected to close on April 20, 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, TD Cowen, Leerink Partners and Stifel are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

Registration statements relating to these securities have been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and became effective on April 16, 2026. Copies of the registration statements can be accessed through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the effective registration statements relating to these shares. Copies of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717 or by email: prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; BofA Securities, NC1-022-02-25, 201 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255, Attention: Prospectus Department or by email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; or TD Securities (USA) LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717 or by email at TDManualrequest@broadridge.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Alamar Biosciences, Inc.

Alamar is a life sciences company dedicated to powering precision proteomics to enable the earliest detection of disease. Leveraging its proprietary NULISA™ technology and the ARGO™ HT System, Alamar’s platform is designed to detect biomarkers with ultra-high sensitivity and address key limitations of existing technologies, helping researchers unlock the full spectrum of protein biomarkers across disease states.

Investor contact:

investors@alamarbio.com

Media contact:

media@alamarbio.com