Data Breach Alert: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Investigates Cookeville Regional Medical Center Data Breach

COOKEVILLE, Tenn., April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating data privacy claims arising from the Cookeville Regional Medical Center data breach.

Key Facts About Cookeville Regional Medical Center

Cookeville Regional Medical Center is a nonprofit hospital with 250 beds that provides healthcare services to the Upper Cumberland area.

According to a recent filing with the Maine Attorney General, Cookeville Regional Medical Center identified on July 14, 2025, that they had been affected by a ransomware attack.

An investigation revealed that between July 11 and 15, 2025, an unauthorized third party accessed their computer network and retrieved certain files containing personal data.

This data includes names paired with addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, financial account details, medical treatment records, medical record numbers, and health insurance policy information.

Are You Affected by Cookeville Regional Medical Center's Data Breach?

If you received a data breach notification, you may be at increased risk of identity theft and fraud. Recommended steps include regularly reviewing account statements and monitoring credit reports for suspicious activity.

Our Investigation and Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action seeking legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised in the Cookeville Regional Medical Center breach. We can help you evaluate your rights and potential claims at no cost.

Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

Speak confidentially with a data privacy attorney today: Marc Edelson, Esq., Edelson Lechtzin LLP, 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940; Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2; Email: medelson@edelson-law.com; Web: www.edelson-law.com. Or click [HERE] to request a free consultation.

Why Choose Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. Beyond data breach litigation, our attorneys handle class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

Protect Yourself Now

Confirm whether your information was involved in the Cookeville Regional Medical Center incident



Place fraud alerts and consider credit monitoring [if available]



Preserve any letters or emails you received about the breach



Contact our firm to discuss your legal options and next steps





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