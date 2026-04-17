Felicità Aesthetics Introduces Specialized Wellness and Skincare Consultancy for Hong Kong’s Performance Arts Sector





HONG KONG, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Felicità Aesthetics today announced the launch of a specialized consultation service designed to address the unique beauty and physiological needs of public figures, with a specific focus on the aerial arts and pole dance communities. Founded by Winry Yip, the initiative aims to professionalize the approach to aesthetic maintenance for individuals who demand high-performance results from both their bodies and their skincare regimens.

The new service model addresses a critical gap in the lifestyle market: the challenge of maintaining optimal skin condition and physical health amidst the rigorous training schedules, heavy stage makeup, and travel requirements typical of professional performers and high-profile individuals. Felicità Aesthetics leverages a "slasher" business philosophy—integrating multi-disciplinary expertise in dance, exercise physiology, and aesthetic science—to provide comprehensive solutions.

Central to the offering is a portfolio of globally certified health and skincare products. These formulations are selected for their safety and efficacy, ensuring they meet international standards for export and use across different climates. This allows touring artists and global travelers to maintain a stable and efficient skincare routine regardless of their location.





"Performers, particularly those in aerial and pole dance disciplines, require a regimen that supports both their physiological health and visual presentation," said Winry Yip, Founder of Felicità Aesthetics. "The objective is to provide a support system where health and aesthetics are not viewed as separate entities, but as an integrated discipline that enhances confidence on and off the stage."

To support this clientele, Felicità Aesthetics has implemented a permanent consultation service structure. This includes VIP exclusive access to skincare contacts, providing clients with immediate answers to health and beauty inquiries as they arise. This "anytime, anywhere" support system is designed to mitigate the stress of maintaining a public image, allowing artists to focus on their performance.

The consultancy also incorporates exercise knowledge to assist clients in maintaining a healthy physique, further bridging the gap between physical fitness and aesthetic beauty. By standardizing these protocols, Felicità Aesthetics seeks to build trust within the industry and establish a new benchmark for performance-oriented wellness.

Individuals and management teams interested in the consultation services or product portfolio can find more information via the official Instagram profile at https://www.instagram.com/winryyip

About Felicità Aesthetics

Felicità Aesthetics is a Hong Kong-based beauty and wellness consultancy founded by Winry Yip. The company specializes in providing tailored skincare and health solutions for public figures, dancers, and performance artists. By combining expertise in lifestyle management, physical health, and certified aesthetic products, Felicità Aesthetics empowers clients to maintain peak condition through professional, personalized support.

Media Contact

Winry Yip

Phone: +852 682 37155

Email: felicitaaesthetics@gmail.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/702fb0e0-431f-4565-866e-1bbc41b88a7d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9af5eca4-8248-4381-8221-4009b6565351