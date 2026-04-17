HKC and ANTGAMER Wrap Up 2026 HKTDC Fair as Fate Trigger Collaboration Draws Strong Attention





HONG KONG, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The four-day 2026 HKTDC Spring Electronics Fair concluded successfully. HKC with its high-end gaming brand ANTGAMER, partnered with Saroasis, a Tencent studio, to showcase Fate Trigger under the theme “Precision Performance, Trigger the Ultimate Experience.” The booth created an immersive space integrating hardware technology with game IP elements, drawing strong attention from media and visitors throughout the event.

During the exhibition, the booth remained highly popular, attracting media and industry professionals from Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. Industry discussions focused on topics such as whether ultra-high refresh rates will become the new standard for gaming displays and the future of OLED. Professional visitors engaged deeply with the products, capturing content and experiencing the displays firsthand.

Through the Fate Trigger collaboration, ANTGAMER seamlessly integrated game visuals with hardware scenarios. The booth design and immersive presentation conveyed a unified brand and game experience, attracting a large number of young visitors for photos and hands-on interaction, setting the stage for deeper collaboration between ANTGAMER and Fate Trigger.

ANTGAMER’s high-performance products gained strong recognition from esports users. The flagship ANT275PQ MAX, featuring a 540Hz refresh rate and QHD resolution, delivered exceptionally smooth visuals. The ANT257PF, with a 750Hz refresh rate, drew repeated engagement from competitive players. The fourth-generation WOLED (Tandem OLED) model ANT275ZQE and HMO-Fast IPS models ANT253PQ/ANT27DPQ were also well received for their response speed and color performance.

HKC demonstrated its innovation in display technologies, showcasing advances in QD-OLED, MiniLED, and high-performance LCD. QD-OLED achieves a 0.03ms response time with high color gamut; MiniLED supports UHD160/FHD320 dual-mode switching; and high-performance LCD reaches up to 500Hz, covering diverse gaming and multi-scenario needs.

Industry observers noted that HKC and ANTGAMER’s combination of advanced technologies and IP collaboration reflects strong momentum in both performance breakthroughs and ecosystem development.

With the exhibition’s conclusion, HKC and ANTGAMER further strengthened their global presence through a “technology + ecosystem” approach. The collaboration with Fate Trigger also attracted strong interest from younger audiences. Moving forward, both brands will continue advancing technology and ecosystem development, pushing the boundaries of display innovation and driving the evolution of the esports display industry.

Contact:

Email: hkcprcontact@szhk.com.cn

Website:

https://www.hkcglobal.net/

http://www.antgamer.net

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9ab4dc72-703b-49d8-a160-d12e44158cdb