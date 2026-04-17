Iron Horse Energy Funds Expands Investor Education Program to Help Accredited Investors Evaluate Oil and Gas Working Interests

DALLAS, TX, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iron Horse Energy Funds, a Dallas-based alternative investment firm specializing in direct energy participation strategies, has expanded its investor education program to provide accredited investors with structured, comprehensive guidance on oil and gas working interests. The initiative includes detailed educational materials—available at oilandgasreport.net—that walk investors through the mechanics of working interests, applicable tax provisions, risk considerations, and how direct energy participation may function within a diversified portfolio.

The firm says the expanded program responds to a consistent pattern it has observed: many accredited investors and their advisors are unfamiliar with working interests as an investment structure, despite their long-standing availability under U.S. tax law.

“We found that many of the investors we speak with have never been introduced to working interests by their existing advisors,” said Courtney Moeller of Iron Horse Energy Funds. “The educational materials we’ve developed are designed to close that knowledge gap so investors can make informed decisions about whether this structure is appropriate for their situation.”

What the Education Program Covers

Iron Horse’s educational materials provide a structured overview of several areas that the firm says are most commonly misunderstood by prospective investors. Among the topics addressed:

How working interests differ from other energy investments. The materials explain that oil and gas working interests represent a direct ownership stake in drilling and production projects. Unlike publicly traded energy equities or royalty interests, investors who hold working interests contribute capital toward drilling and completion costs and receive a proportional share of revenue from the sale of oil and natural gas. Because returns are tied to physical production rather than stock market performance, working interests are generally considered uncorrelated with traditional financial markets.

Applicable U.S. tax provisions. The program outlines how existing U.S. tax law may apply to oil and gas working interests. Under current provisions, Intangible Drilling Costs (IDCs) may allow qualifying investors to deduct a significant portion of drilling-related expenses in the year they are incurred. Tangible drilling costs are typically depreciated over time, and producing wells may qualify for the 15% depletion allowance. Additionally, working interests may be classified as active income under certain conditions, which can allow eligible losses to offset other active earnings. The firm’s materials emphasize that all tax treatment is subject to individual circumstances and should be evaluated with qualified tax professionals.

Risk considerations and due diligence. Iron Horse’s materials address the operational risks and capital requirements that distinguish working interests from passive investment vehicles. The firm outlines key evaluation criteria for investors, including the importance of partnering with experienced operators, selecting projects in proven oil and gas basins, diversifying across multiple wells, and conducting independent due diligence with the support of tax and legal advisors.

Bridging the Knowledge Gap in Direct Energy Investing

Iron Horse Energy Funds notes that working interests have been available to accredited investors for decades, but remain underrepresented in mainstream investment conversations. Because these opportunities are typically offered through private placements rather than public markets, they often fall outside the scope of conventional financial advisory discussions and brokerage platforms.

The firm says its education-first approach is central to how it engages with prospective investors. Rather than leading with product offerings, Iron Horse provides structured information that allows investors and their advisors to evaluate the asset class independently before determining whether direct participation is a fit.

“Our role is to make sure investors have the information they need to evaluate this asset class clearly,” Moeller added. “That means being transparent about both the structure and the risks. The materials we’ve put together are designed to serve as a starting point for that conversation, not a substitute for professional advice.”

About Iron Horse Energy Funds

Iron Horse Energy Funds is a Dallas-based alternative investment firm focused on educating and serving accredited investors through direct participation strategies within the energy sector. The firm emphasizes transparency, disciplined project selection, and investor education, with a focus on oil and gas working interests. Iron Horse Energy Funds partners with experienced operators in established oil and gas basins and prioritizes clear communication around investment structures and risk considerations.





Media Contact

Courtney Moeller

Iron Horse Energy Funds

Email: courtney@courtneymoeller.com

Website: ironhorseenergyfunds.com



