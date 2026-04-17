LNG Terminal Market Size to Worth USD 22.79 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LNG Terminal Market Size & Growth Outlook:

According to the SNS Insider, “The LNG Terminal Market Size was valued at USD 8.31 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 22.79 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 10.70% over 2026-2035.”

Rising Global Energy Demand and Transition Toward Cleaner Fuels to Boost Market Expansion Globally

The market for LNG terminals is benefiting from an increase in the world's energy needs and a move toward cleaner fuels. Compared to coal and oil, natural gas is thought to be a cleaner fuel. As a result, the use of LNG in homes, businesses, and power plants has significantly increased. In order to protect their energy supplies and diversify their energy providers, nations are concentrating on importing and exporting LNG through terminals. Natural gas consumption has increased as a result of the rapid industrialization and urbanization processes. Another significant aspect driving market expansion is the favorable government policy environment supporting green energy.

LNG Terminal Market Size and Growth:

Market Size in 2025 : 8.31 Billion

: 8.31 Billion Market Size by 2035 : 22.79 Billion

: 22.79 Billion CAGR : 10.70% during 2026–2035

: 10.70% during 2026–2035 Base Year : 2025

: 2025 Forecast Period : 2026–2035

: 2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Cheniere Energy Inc.

QatarEnergy

Royal Dutch Shell plc

CNOOC Gas & Power

Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd.

Korea Gas Corporation (KOGAS)

TotalEnergies SE

Petronet LNG Ltd.

Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS)

Sempra Infrastructure

Exxon Mobil Corporation

BW LNG

Hoegh LNG

Golar LNG Ltd.

Bechtel Corporation

Technip Energies N.V.

Saipem SpA

Samsung C&T Corporation

JGC Holdings Corporation

McDermott International Inc.

LNG Terminal Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Terminal Type (Onshore, Floating)

• By Capacity (Small-scale (<1 MTPA), Medium-scale (1–5 MTPA), Large-scale (>5 MTPA))

• By Technology (Liquefaction, Regasification)

• By Function (Import, Export, Bifunctional)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Technology

Liquefaction dominated the LNG Terminal Market with ~58% share in 2025 owing to the expanding capability of LNG exports worldwide along with the growth in demand for natural gas transactions among nations. Regasification segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2026–2035 due to the growing import of LNG in energy-starved nations.

By Terminal Type

Onshore dominated the LNG Terminal Market with ~71% share in 2025 due to well-developed infrastructure, increased capacity of storage, and better efficiency in operation. Floating segment is projected to have the fastest CAGR during the forecast period 2026-2035 because of the rising need for flexible and economic solutions for LNG infrastructure.

By Function

Import dominated the LNG Terminal Market with ~52% share in 2025 owing to the growing dependency on imported liquefied natural gas from countries that lack indigenous natural gas reserves. Bifunctional Segment was projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period (2026-2035), attributable to the growing need for flexibility in LNG terminals.

By Capacity

Large-scale (>5 MTPA) dominated the LNG Terminal Market with ~44% share in 2025 due to the high efficiency of the terminals and their capability of dealing with large-scale LNG trade. The Small Scale (<1 MTPA) segment will record the fastest CAGR from 2026–2035 owing to growing demand for decentralized energy solutions, and LNG supply in far-flung locations.

Regional Insights:

With a revenue share of almost 41%, the Asia Pacific sector dominated the market due to the region's fast expanding energy consumption rates and high demand for LNG from developing nations. Because their natural gas supplies are scarce, Asian economies rely on LNG imports.

North America's status as a top LNG exporter and its advanced liquefaction facilities make it a significant player in the LNG terminal market. The region is lucky to have abundant natural gas resources, particularly from shale deposits, which makes it easier to build export terminals.

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Recent Developments:

2026: Cheniere reported record LNG production in 2025 while expanding Corpus Christi terminal, with new trains under construction and long-term agreements strengthening global export capacity.

Cheniere reported record LNG production in 2025 while expanding Corpus Christi terminal, with new trains under construction and long-term agreements strengthening global export capacity. 2025: Cheniere achieved substantial completion of Corpus Christi Stage 3 Train 1, marking a major milestone in expanding liquefaction capacity and reinforcing global LNG supply infrastructure.

Exclusive Sections of the LNG Terminal Market Report (The USPs):

PRICING & TARIFF ANALYSIS – helps you understand capacity booking models, service-wise tariffs, cost structures, and pricing trends driven by demand growth and energy transition.

– helps you understand capacity booking models, service-wise tariffs, cost structures, and pricing trends driven by demand growth and energy transition. INFRASTRUCTURE & CAPACITY UTILIZATION METRICS – helps you identify terminal capacity, storage infrastructure, pipeline connectivity, and expansion activities across onshore and floating LNG terminals.

– helps you identify terminal capacity, storage infrastructure, pipeline connectivity, and expansion activities across onshore and floating LNG terminals. OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY & PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you evaluate turnaround time, boil-off gas management, energy consumption, downtime, and overall regasification efficiency.

– helps you evaluate turnaround time, boil-off gas management, energy consumption, downtime, and overall regasification efficiency. TRADE FLOW & LOGISTICS INSIGHTS – helps you analyze LNG import-export volumes, vessel traffic, shipping turnaround time, logistics costs, and supply chain lead times.

– helps you analyze LNG import-export volumes, vessel traffic, shipping turnaround time, logistics costs, and supply chain lead times. INVESTMENT & PROJECT PIPELINE ANALYSIS – helps you assess capital expenditure, upcoming terminal projects, capacity additions, funding patterns, and return timelines.

– helps you assess capital expenditure, upcoming terminal projects, capacity additions, funding patterns, and return timelines. SUPPLY CHAIN & MARKET DYNAMICS METRICS – helps you uncover infrastructure expansion trends, global trade dependencies, and risks impacting LNG terminal operations and distribution.

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