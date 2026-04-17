Commencement of construction of stage II of the Seileri Kvartal development in Pärnu

Nordecon AS has commenced the implementation of the next stage of the Seileri Kvartal residential development project in Pärnu. As part of the second stage, two four- to five-storey apartment buildings will be constructed at Rääma 7c/1 and Rääma 7c/2, comprising a total of 25 apartments and 4 commercial units to be completed by spring 2027.

The apartments planned for the new buildings range in size from 33 to 78.4 square metres, with prices starting from 3,369 euros per square metre. The commercial units range in size from 24.1 to 63.4 square metres, with prices starting from 3,814 euros per square metre. Parking for all buildings will be provided on the ground floor of the buildings. A landscaped recreational area and a children’s playground will be developed between the buildings.

Seileri Kvartal (www.seileri.ee) is a comprehensive residential environment with a total planned development volume of ten apartment buildings comprising 134 apartments and 20 commercial units. The first two buildings of the quarter, located at Rääma 7d/1 and Rääma 7d/2, were completed in spring 2025.

Nordecon (www.nordecon.com) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Ukraine and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2025 was 208 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close 430 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Andri Hõbemägi

Nordecon AS

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +372 6272 022

E-mail: andri.hobemagi@nordecon.com

www.nordecon.com