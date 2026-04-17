VEON to Release 1Q26 Earnings Update on May 13, 2026

Dubai and New York, April 17, 2026 – VEON Ltd. (Nasdaq: VEON), a global digital operator (together with its subsidiaries “VEON Group” or “the Group”), today confirms that it will release its financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, at 8:00 GST (0:00 EST) on May 13, 2026.

VEON Group will also host a results conference call with senior management at 16:00 GST (8:00 EST) on the same day.

1Q26 results conference call

To register and access the event, please click here or copy and paste this link to the address bar of your browser: https://veon-1q-2026-results-presentation.open-exchange.net/

Once registered, a registration confirmation will be sent to the email address provided during registration with a link to access the webcast and dial-in details to listen to the conference call over the phone.

Join the Conversation Live

In addition to the webcast, the conference call will also be livestreamed on YouTube. This option allows you to follow the discussion in real time from any device without the need for registration or dial-in details. Simply click here or copy and paste this link to the address bar of your browser: https://www.youtube.com/live/VajlevOhsv4

Q&A

If you want to participate in the Q&A session, we ask that you select the ‘Yes' option on the ‘Will you be asking questions live on the call?’ dropdown. That will bring you to a page where you can join the Q&A room by clicking 'Connect to meeting’.

You will be brought into a zoom webinar where you can listen to the presentation and once Q&A begins, if you have a question, please use the ‘raise hand button’ on the bottom of your zoom screen. When it is your turn to speak, the moderator will announce your name as well as sending a message to your screen asking you to confirm you want to talk. Once accepted, please unmute your mic and ask your question.

To enhance engagement with the company’s shareholders and facilitate connections with its investors, VEON is partnering with Say Technologies to allow retail and institutional shareholders to submit and upvote questions, a selection of which will be answered by VEON management during the results conference call.

Starting on May 6, 2026, at 8:00 EST, the Q&A platform will become available, and all shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions for VEON management by visiting: https://app.saytechnologies.com/veon-2026-q1.This Q&A platform will remain open until 24 hours before the conference call. Shareholders can email support@saytechnologies.com for any support inquiries.

You can also submit your questions prior to the event to VEON Investor Relations at ir@veon.com .

We look forward to your participation.

About VEON

VEON is a digital operator that provides connectivity and digital services over 150 million connectivity and more than 205 million digital users. Operating across five countries that are home to more than 6% of the world’s population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. VEON is listed on NASDAQ. For more information, visit: https://www.veon.com.

Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”, as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and include statements relating to, among other things, expectations regarding management plans and the ability to successfully execute VEON’s operating model as well as its governance, strategic and development plans. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which VEON cannot predict with accuracy and some of which VEON might not even anticipate. The forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release. VEON does not undertake to publicly update, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws, any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after such date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact information

VEON

Investor Relations

ir@veon.com