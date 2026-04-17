$34.73 Bn Cobalt Market Trends and Future Forecasts to 2035: Cobalt Sulfate Leads Market Segments; Industrial Chemicals and Aerospace Sectors to Accelerate Growth

Dublin, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cobalt Market Forecast Till 2035, Distribution by Type of Product, Type of Application, Company Size, Type of Business Model, Type of End User, and Geographical Region: Industry Trends and Future Forecast" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global cobalt market is projected to expand from USD 16.12 billion in the current year to USD 34.73 billion by 2035, showcasing a CAGR of 7.23% over the forecast period.

This growth reflects cobalt's pivotal role in various industries, particularly in electronic batteries, where its thermal stability, durability, energy density, and ferromagnetic properties are highly valued. Cobalt's utilization extends beyond electric vehicles, as it plays a critical role in the manufacturing of lithium-nickel-manganese-cobalt-oxide batteries, commonly used in digital cameras, laptops, and smartphones.

The demand for cobalt is further amplified by the emphasis on renewable energy technologies. Government and private sector initiatives to foster green technology are significantly contributing to the increasing need for cobalt, particularly in power generation facilities like wind turbines and solar panels. Additionally, the rise of the consumer electronics sector, alongside an increasing focus on strengthening the supply chain for electric vehicles and policies like the Inflation Reduction Act, is propelling market growth.

Significant investments are being made to enhance cobalt supply chains. For instance, First Cobalt has entered a noteworthy agreement with the Government of Canada and Ontario, valued at approximately USD 10 million, to expand its refinery operations in Northern Ontario. Other key industry players are set to drive innovation, further ensuring the market's growth trajectory.

Key Market Segments

The cobalt market is segmented by product type, encompassing cobalt sulfate, cobalt oxide, and cobalt metal. Currently, cobalt sulfate holds a dominant market share due to its extensive use in electric vehicles, lithium-ion batteries, agriculture, and catalysts. Over time, cobalt oxide is expected to display significant growth, driven by its application in producing magnetic materials like hard drives.

Application-wise, the electronic vehicles segment presently leads the market, propelled by the adoption of lithium-ion cobalt-based batteries. However, the industrial chemicals sector is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR, primarily due to cobalt's application as catalysts in petrochemicals, paints, coatings, and pharmaceuticals. Superalloys, particularly used in aircraft engine manufacturing, are also poised for accelerated growth.

In terms of company size, large enterprises dominate due to their broad investments and product line expansions. However, emerging startups are entering the market to enhance cobalt production, capitalizing on new opportunities.

From a geographical perspective, Asia-Pacific commands the largest share, spurred by the burgeoning electric vehicle industry in countries like China and India. Nonetheless, North America is expected to experience higher growth rates, driven by advancements in the aerospace and automotive industries.

Comprehensive Research Insights

The cobalt market report delves into market sizing, opportunity analysis, competitive landscape, company profiles, SWOT analysis, and value chain analysis. It addresses key queries, such as market size, leading players, influencing factors, and projected growth rates.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 247 Forecast Period 2025 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $16.12 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $34.73 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

1.1. Introduction

1.2. Market Share Insights

1.3. Key Market Insights

1.4. Report Coverage

1.5. Key Questions Answered

1.6. Chapter Outlines



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Chapter Overview

2.2. Research Assumptions

2.3. Database Building

2.3.1. Data Collection

2.3.2. Data Validation

2.3.3. Data Analysis

2.4. Project Methodology

2.4.1. Secondary Research

2.4.2. Primary Research

2.4.3. Analytical Tools and Databases



3. ECONOMIC AND OTHER PROJECT SPECIFIC CONSIDERATIONS

3.1. Forecast Methodology

3.2. Market Assessment Framework

3.3. Forecasting Tools and Techniques

3.4. Key Considerations

3.5. Robust Quality Control

3.6. Key Market Segmentations

3.7. Limitations



4. MACRO-ECONOMIC INDICATORS

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Market Dynamics



5. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



6. INTRODUCTION

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Overview of Cobalt Market

6.3. Future Perspective



7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Cobalt: Overall Market Landscape



8. COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. Chapter Overview



9. STARTUP ECOSYSTEM IN THE COBALT MARKET

9.1. Cobalt Market: Market Landscape of Startups

9.2. Key Findings



10. VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS



11. SWOT ANALYSIS



12. GLOBAL COBALT MARKET

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

12.3. Trends Disruption Impacting Market

12.4. Global Cobalt Market, Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

12.5. Multivariate Scenario Analysis



13. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF PRODUCT

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

13.3. Revenue Shift Analysis

13.4. Market Movement Analysis

13.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

13.6. Cobalt Market for Cobalt Sulfate: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

13.7. Cobalt Market for Cobalt Oxide: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

13.8. Cobalt Market for Cobalt Metal: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

13.9. Data Triangulation and Validation



14. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF APPLICATION

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

14.3. Revenue Shift Analysis

14.4. Market Movement Analysis

14.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

14.6. Cobalt Market for Electronic Vehicle: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

14.7. Cobalt Market for Batteries: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

14.8. Cobalt Market for Industrial Chemicals: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

14.9. Cobalt Market for Industrial Metals: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

14.10. Cobalt Market for Magnets: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

14.11. Cobalt Market for Superalloys: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

14.12. Data Triangulation and Validation



15. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF END USER

15.1. Chapter Overview

15.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

15.3. Revenue Shift Analysis

15.4. Market Movement Analysis

15.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

15.6. Cobalt Market for Textile Industry: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

15.7. Cobalt Market for Automotive: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

15.8. Cobalt Market for Aerospace: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

15.9. Cobalt Market for Electronic: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

15.10. Cobalt Market for Chemical: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

15.11. Cobalt Market for Medical: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

15.12. Data Triangulation and Validation



16. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON COMPANY SIZE

16.1. Chapter Overview

16.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

16.3. Revenue Shift Analysis

16.4. Market Movement Analysis

16.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

16.6. Cobalt Market for Large Enterprises: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

16.7. Cobalt Market for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs): Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

16.8. Data Triangulation and Validation



17. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF BUSINESS MODEL

17.1. Chapter Overview

17.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

17.3. Revenue Shift Analysis

17.4. Market Movement Analysis

17.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

17.6. Cobalt Market for B2B: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

17.7. Cobalt Market for B2C: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

17.8. Cobalt Market for B2B2C: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

17.9. Data Triangulation and Validation



18. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR COBALT IN NORTH AMERICA

18.1. Chapter Overview

18.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

18.3. Revenue Shift Analysis

18.4. Market Movement Analysis

18.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

18.6. Cobalt Market in North America: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

18.7. Data Triangulation and Validation



19. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR COBALT IN EUROPE

19.1. Chapter Overview

19.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

19.3. Revenue Shift Analysis

19.4. Market Movement Analysis

19.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

19.6. Cobalt Market in Europe: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

19.7. Data Triangulation and Validation



20. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR COBALT IN ASIA

20.1. Chapter Overview

20.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

20.3. Revenue Shift Analysis

20.4. Market Movement Analysis

20.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

20.6. Cobalt Market in Asia: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

20.7. Data Triangulation and Validation



21. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR COBALT IN MIDDLE EAST AND NORTH AFRICA (MENA)

21.1. Chapter Overview

21.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

21.3. Revenue Shift Analysis

21.4. Market Movement Analysis

21.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

21.6. Cobalt Market in Middle East and North Africa (MENA): Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

21.7. Data Triangulation and Validation



22. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR COBALT IN LATIN AMERICA

22.1. Chapter Overview

22.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

22.3. Revenue Shift Analysis

22.4. Market Movement Analysis

22.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

22.6. Cobalt Market in Latin America: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

22.7. Data Triangulation and Validation



23. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR COBALT IN REST OF THE WORLD

23.1. Chapter Overview

23.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

23.3. Revenue Shift Analysis

23.4. Market Movement Analysis

23.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

23.6. Cobalt Market in Rest of the World: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

23.7. Data Triangulation and Validation



Companies Featured

BHP

Dupont

Dow

DAIKIN

Eramet

Freeport Cobalt

Huayou Cobalt

Glencore

Jinchuan Group International Resources

Li-Cycle

Sherritt International Corporation

SOLVAY

Sumitomo Corporation

Umicore

Vale

Votorantim Metais SA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eom5ex

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