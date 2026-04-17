$34.73 Bn Cobalt Market Trends and Future Forecasts to 2035: Cobalt Sulfate Leads Market Segments; Industrial Chemicals and Aerospace Sectors to Accelerate Growth

Dublin, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cobalt Market Forecast Till 2035, Distribution by Type of Product, Type of Application, Company Size, Type of Business Model, Type of End User, and Geographical Region: Industry Trends and Future Forecast" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cobalt market is projected to expand from USD 16.12 billion in the current year to USD 34.73 billion by 2035, showcasing a CAGR of 7.23% over the forecast period.
This growth reflects cobalt's pivotal role in various industries, particularly in electronic batteries, where its thermal stability, durability, energy density, and ferromagnetic properties are highly valued. Cobalt's utilization extends beyond electric vehicles, as it plays a critical role in the manufacturing of lithium-nickel-manganese-cobalt-oxide batteries, commonly used in digital cameras, laptops, and smartphones.
The demand for cobalt is further amplified by the emphasis on renewable energy technologies. Government and private sector initiatives to foster green technology are significantly contributing to the increasing need for cobalt, particularly in power generation facilities like wind turbines and solar panels. Additionally, the rise of the consumer electronics sector, alongside an increasing focus on strengthening the supply chain for electric vehicles and policies like the Inflation Reduction Act, is propelling market growth.
Significant investments are being made to enhance cobalt supply chains. For instance, First Cobalt has entered a noteworthy agreement with the Government of Canada and Ontario, valued at approximately USD 10 million, to expand its refinery operations in Northern Ontario. Other key industry players are set to drive innovation, further ensuring the market's growth trajectory.
Key Market Segments
The cobalt market is segmented by product type, encompassing cobalt sulfate, cobalt oxide, and cobalt metal. Currently, cobalt sulfate holds a dominant market share due to its extensive use in electric vehicles, lithium-ion batteries, agriculture, and catalysts. Over time, cobalt oxide is expected to display significant growth, driven by its application in producing magnetic materials like hard drives.
Application-wise, the electronic vehicles segment presently leads the market, propelled by the adoption of lithium-ion cobalt-based batteries. However, the industrial chemicals sector is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR, primarily due to cobalt's application as catalysts in petrochemicals, paints, coatings, and pharmaceuticals. Superalloys, particularly used in aircraft engine manufacturing, are also poised for accelerated growth.
In terms of company size, large enterprises dominate due to their broad investments and product line expansions. However, emerging startups are entering the market to enhance cobalt production, capitalizing on new opportunities.
From a geographical perspective, Asia-Pacific commands the largest share, spurred by the burgeoning electric vehicle industry in countries like China and India. Nonetheless, North America is expected to experience higher growth rates, driven by advancements in the aerospace and automotive industries.
Comprehensive Research Insights
The cobalt market report delves into market sizing, opportunity analysis, competitive landscape, company profiles, SWOT analysis, and value chain analysis. It addresses key queries, such as market size, leading players, influencing factors, and projected growth rates.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|247
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2035
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$16.12 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035
|$34.73 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. PREFACE
1.1. Introduction
1.2. Market Share Insights
1.3. Key Market Insights
1.4. Report Coverage
1.5. Key Questions Answered
1.6. Chapter Outlines
2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.1. Chapter Overview
2.2. Research Assumptions
2.3. Database Building
2.3.1. Data Collection
2.3.2. Data Validation
2.3.3. Data Analysis
2.4. Project Methodology
2.4.1. Secondary Research
2.4.2. Primary Research
2.4.3. Analytical Tools and Databases
3. ECONOMIC AND OTHER PROJECT SPECIFIC CONSIDERATIONS
3.1. Forecast Methodology
3.2. Market Assessment Framework
3.3. Forecasting Tools and Techniques
3.4. Key Considerations
3.5. Robust Quality Control
3.6. Key Market Segmentations
3.7. Limitations
4. MACRO-ECONOMIC INDICATORS
4.1. Chapter Overview
4.2. Market Dynamics
5. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
6. INTRODUCTION
6.1. Chapter Overview
6.2. Overview of Cobalt Market
6.3. Future Perspective
7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1. Chapter Overview
7.2. Cobalt: Overall Market Landscape
8. COMPANY PROFILES
8.1. Chapter Overview
9. STARTUP ECOSYSTEM IN THE COBALT MARKET
9.1. Cobalt Market: Market Landscape of Startups
9.2. Key Findings
10. VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS
11. SWOT ANALYSIS
12. GLOBAL COBALT MARKET
12.1. Chapter Overview
12.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
12.3. Trends Disruption Impacting Market
12.4. Global Cobalt Market, Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
12.5. Multivariate Scenario Analysis
13. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF PRODUCT
13.1. Chapter Overview
13.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
13.3. Revenue Shift Analysis
13.4. Market Movement Analysis
13.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix
13.6. Cobalt Market for Cobalt Sulfate: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
13.7. Cobalt Market for Cobalt Oxide: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
13.8. Cobalt Market for Cobalt Metal: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
13.9. Data Triangulation and Validation
14. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF APPLICATION
14.1. Chapter Overview
14.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
14.3. Revenue Shift Analysis
14.4. Market Movement Analysis
14.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix
14.6. Cobalt Market for Electronic Vehicle: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
14.7. Cobalt Market for Batteries: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
14.8. Cobalt Market for Industrial Chemicals: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
14.9. Cobalt Market for Industrial Metals: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
14.10. Cobalt Market for Magnets: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
14.11. Cobalt Market for Superalloys: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
14.12. Data Triangulation and Validation
15. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF END USER
15.1. Chapter Overview
15.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
15.3. Revenue Shift Analysis
15.4. Market Movement Analysis
15.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix
15.6. Cobalt Market for Textile Industry: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
15.7. Cobalt Market for Automotive: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
15.8. Cobalt Market for Aerospace: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
15.9. Cobalt Market for Electronic: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
15.10. Cobalt Market for Chemical: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
15.11. Cobalt Market for Medical: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
15.12. Data Triangulation and Validation
16. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON COMPANY SIZE
16.1. Chapter Overview
16.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
16.3. Revenue Shift Analysis
16.4. Market Movement Analysis
16.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix
16.6. Cobalt Market for Large Enterprises: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
16.7. Cobalt Market for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs): Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
16.8. Data Triangulation and Validation
17. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF BUSINESS MODEL
17.1. Chapter Overview
17.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
17.3. Revenue Shift Analysis
17.4. Market Movement Analysis
17.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix
17.6. Cobalt Market for B2B: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
17.7. Cobalt Market for B2C: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
17.8. Cobalt Market for B2B2C: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
17.9. Data Triangulation and Validation
18. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR COBALT IN NORTH AMERICA
18.1. Chapter Overview
18.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
18.3. Revenue Shift Analysis
18.4. Market Movement Analysis
18.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix
18.6. Cobalt Market in North America: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
18.7. Data Triangulation and Validation
19. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR COBALT IN EUROPE
19.1. Chapter Overview
19.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
19.3. Revenue Shift Analysis
19.4. Market Movement Analysis
19.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix
19.6. Cobalt Market in Europe: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
19.7. Data Triangulation and Validation
20. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR COBALT IN ASIA
20.1. Chapter Overview
20.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
20.3. Revenue Shift Analysis
20.4. Market Movement Analysis
20.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix
20.6. Cobalt Market in Asia: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
20.7. Data Triangulation and Validation
21. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR COBALT IN MIDDLE EAST AND NORTH AFRICA (MENA)
21.1. Chapter Overview
21.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
21.3. Revenue Shift Analysis
21.4. Market Movement Analysis
21.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix
21.6. Cobalt Market in Middle East and North Africa (MENA): Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
21.7. Data Triangulation and Validation
22. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR COBALT IN LATIN AMERICA
22.1. Chapter Overview
22.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
22.3. Revenue Shift Analysis
22.4. Market Movement Analysis
22.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix
22.6. Cobalt Market in Latin America: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
22.7. Data Triangulation and Validation
23. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR COBALT IN REST OF THE WORLD
23.1. Chapter Overview
23.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
23.3. Revenue Shift Analysis
23.4. Market Movement Analysis
23.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix
23.6. Cobalt Market in Rest of the World: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
23.7. Data Triangulation and Validation
Companies Featured
- BHP
- Dupont
- Dow
- DAIKIN
- Eramet
- Freeport Cobalt
- Huayou Cobalt
- Glencore
- Jinchuan Group International Resources
- Li-Cycle
- Sherritt International Corporation
- SOLVAY
- Sumitomo Corporation
- Umicore
- Vale
- Votorantim Metais SA
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