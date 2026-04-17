Artificial Turf Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts Report 2025-2035: Urban Landscaping Trends, Low-Maintenance Demand and Rising Adoption Across Sports and Commercial Applications

Dublin, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Turf Market Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Usage, Type of Material, Areas of Application, Type of Installation, Company Size, Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global artificial turf market size is poised to grow from USD 4.87 billion currently to USD 9 billion by 2035, reflecting a CAGR of 6.34% over the forecast period.

Artificial turf, made from synthetic fibers like polyolefin and polyamide, is a low-maintenance alternative to grass. Its popularity in sports arenas, residential, and commercial properties is on the rise, driven by the trend in landscaping. Artificial turf provides reliable playing surfaces, especially for contact sports like soccer and rugby, and is used in diverse locations, including playgrounds and swimming pools. Urban expansion in both developed and emerging markets is anticipated to drive increased demand.

ARTIFICIAL TURF MARKET: KEY SEGMENTS

Market Share by Type of Usage: The market segments based on usage include contact sports, landscape, leisure, and non-contact sports. Contact sports dominate due to the expansion of sports like soccer and rugby, requiring durable turf. Simultaneously, the landscape segment is poised for higher growth due to the popularity of residential and commercial landscaping driven by benefits like low maintenance and aesthetics.

The market segments based on usage include contact sports, landscape, leisure, and non-contact sports. Contact sports dominate due to the expansion of sports like soccer and rugby, requiring durable turf. Simultaneously, the landscape segment is poised for higher growth due to the popularity of residential and commercial landscaping driven by benefits like low maintenance and aesthetics. Market Share by Type of Material: Key materials in the market are polyethylene, polyamides, polypropylene, nylon, and sand infill. Polyethylene leads due to features like durability and visual appeal. However, nylon is expected to grow faster, thanks to its strength and wear resistance, especially for contact sports.

Key materials in the market are polyethylene, polyamides, polypropylene, nylon, and sand infill. Polyethylene leads due to features like durability and visual appeal. However, nylon is expected to grow faster, thanks to its strength and wear resistance, especially for contact sports. Market Share by Areas of Application: The market is segmented into commercial, residential, and sports. Sports applications currently dominate due to increasing youth engagement in outdoor sports. The commercial segment is set for rapid growth, fueled by artificial turf's extensive use in public and leisure spaces.

The market is segmented into commercial, residential, and sports. Sports applications currently dominate due to increasing youth engagement in outdoor sports. The commercial segment is set for rapid growth, fueled by artificial turf's extensive use in public and leisure spaces. Market Share by Type of Installation: Segmented into flooring and wall cladding, flooring captures the majority, with significant demand in sports complexes and landscaping. Wall cladding, however, is expected to experience the highest growth rate.

Segmented into flooring and wall cladding, flooring captures the majority, with significant demand in sports complexes and landscaping. Wall cladding, however, is expected to experience the highest growth rate. Market Share by Company Size: Large enterprises currently hold a majority share, but small and medium enterprises are expected to grow faster, benefitting from their adaptability and focus on niche markets.

Large enterprises currently hold a majority share, but small and medium enterprises are expected to grow faster, benefitting from their adaptability and focus on niche markets. Market Share by Geographical Regions: Europe currently holds the major market share, due to its robust industrial framework and emphasis on high-quality sports surfaces, led by countries like Germany, UK, and France.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2025 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $4.87 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED IN THIS REPORT

How many companies are engaged in the artificial turf market?

Which leading companies dominate?

Factors influencing market evolution?

Current and future market size?

What is the CAGR?

Market opportunity distribution across segments?

REASONS TO BUY THIS REPORT

Comprehensive market analysis with detailed revenue projections.

Insights into competitive dynamics for informed decision making.

Understanding key market drivers, barriers, and opportunities.

COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

Act Global

Altus Sports & Leisure

AstroTurf

CCGrass

Controlled Products

DowDuPont

Edel Grass

FieldTurf

ForestGrass

Global Syn-Turf

Limonta Sport

Matrix Turf

Shaw Sports Turf

SIS Pitches

Soccer Grass

SportGroup

Synthetic Turf International

Tarkett

TenCate Grass

TigerTurf

Victoria PLC

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