Robotic Warfare Research Report 2025: Market Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035 - $66.55 Billion Driven by AI-Driven Drones, Autonomous Systems and Rising Defense Investments

Dublin, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robotic Warfare Market Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Application, Type of Capability, Type of Operation Mode, and Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecast" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global robotic warfare market is poised for significant growth, expected to expand from USD 33.63 billion this year to USD 66.55 billion by 2035, with a CAGR of 7.06%.

The report offers detailed insights across various domains, including market sizing, competitive analysis, and company profiles. It evaluates market trends, patent analysis, recent developments, and provides insightful frameworks through SWOT and Porter's Five Forces analyses. Additionally, it explores value chain dynamics in the robotic warfare sector.

This growth is driven by the increasing use of autonomous, semi-autonomous, and remotely controlled robotic systems in defense operations, enhancing battlefield efficiency and reducing soldier casualties.

The deployment of robotic systems, including UAVs, autonomous underwater vehicles, and robotic combat units, plays a crucial role in military operations such as intelligence collection and logistical support. The key advantages, including real-time monitoring and precise targeting, drive the market's expansion. Additionally, rising defense budgets across both developed and developing nations further propel this growth.

The integration of AI and robotics in defense transforms modern warfare capabilities, with AI-based autonomous drones and swarm robotics gaining traction. These advancements ensure the substantial growth of the market over the forecast period.

Market Segments Overview

By Application: Includes categories like combat and operations, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), logistics and support, among others. The ISR segment currently dominates due to high demand for surveillance capabilities.

Includes categories like combat and operations, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), logistics and support, among others. The ISR segment currently dominates due to high demand for surveillance capabilities. By Capability: Includes exoskeletons, target acquisition systems, and unmanned platforms. Unmanned platforms hold the majority market share, with UAVs and autonomous vehicles being critical in implementing intelligence, surveillance, and combat missions.

Includes exoskeletons, target acquisition systems, and unmanned platforms. Unmanned platforms hold the majority market share, with UAVs and autonomous vehicles being critical in implementing intelligence, surveillance, and combat missions. By Operation Mode: Encompasses autonomous and semi-autonomous systems. Semi-autonomous systems currently lead, offering a balance between automation and human control. However, autonomous systems are expected to grow rapidly due to advances in AI-driven decision-making.

Encompasses autonomous and semi-autonomous systems. Semi-autonomous systems currently lead, offering a balance between automation and human control. However, autonomous systems are expected to grow rapidly due to advances in AI-driven decision-making. By Geographical Region: North America leads in market share, while the Asia-Pacific region, particularly China and India, is anticipated to experience higher growth, driven by increased defense spending and technological advancements.

Key Benefits and Inquiries Addressed

Identifies the number and leading companies in the robotic warfare market and highlights growth factors.

Offers revenue projections and market opportunity distribution across segments.

Provides an overview of the competitive landscape to aid strategic decision-making.

Reasons to Acquire the Report

Detailed revenue forecasts aiding both market leaders and new entrants.

Understanding of competitive dynamics and development of go-to-market strategies.

Identifies market drivers, barriers, and opportunities for informed decision-making.

Companies Featured

AeroVironment

BAE Systems

Boing

Cobham

Dassault

Elbit System

General Atomics

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

QinetiQ

Rheinmetall

Textron

Thales

Additional Benefits Include

Complimentary Excel Data Packs for analytical modules.

15% content customization at no extra cost.

Exclusive report walkthrough sessions with the research team.

Free updates for reports older than six months.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ytwqqz

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