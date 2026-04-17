RNA Extraction and RNA Purification Research Report 2025: Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035 - Approximately 175 Extraction Instruments Have Been Developed Across 70 Players

Dublin, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "RNA Extraction and RNA Purification Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, Till 2035 - Distribution by Type of Product, Application Area(s), End Users and Key Geographical Regions" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global RNA extraction and RNA purification market is on track to reach USD 5.6 billion by 2035. RNA-based treatments and vaccines have become promising solutions for disease management and prevention, driven by the increasing demand for targeted therapies.

The landscape of molecular biology has evolved substantially, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, where pharmaceutical companies shifted focus to RNA-centric diagnostics and therapies. As a result, RNA isolation and purification have become pivotal in developing RNA-based medications.

Traditional RNA extraction methods, although effective, face challenges in terms of cost, process duration, and need for skilled personnel. In response, pharmaceutical companies have innovated RNA extraction kits that simplify nucleic acid extraction, ensuring higher throughput and minimal risk of contamination. Currently, over 740 kits have been introduced, providing significant time savings and reducing human error potential.

Despite these advancements, issues remain with automated RNA extraction, such as compatibility of sample types and RNA integrity. However, research continues to refine these processes, highlighted by the filing and granting of over 2,300 patents in recent years. Consequently, the sector is poised for considerable growth.

Market Segments and Growth Potential

Kits and reagents dominate the market, projected to capture a substantial share owing to their user-friendliness and compatibility with diverse samples. The sector predicts robust growth in academic and research institutes, anticipating them to account for 46.4% of the revenue share by 2035 due to burgeoning RNA-based therapeutic research.

Geographically, North America is predicted to dominate the market, projected to hold 40.2% of the market share by 2035.

Key Insights

Over 740 RNA extraction kits are available, with about 70% utilizing spin column technology.

The market is populated with both established giants and new entrants, featuring manual and automated options for diverse applications.

Approximately 175 extraction instruments have been developed across 70 players, primarily based in Asia-Pacific.

Continued integration of advanced features in RNA extraction tools remains a competitive focus.

The sector has seen a notable increase in scientific research and patent activity, underscoring innovation in the field.

Leading Market Players

AccuBioMed

Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

HiMedia

Hangzhou Bigfish Bio-tech

PerkinElmer

Promega

Roche

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Trivitron

Qiagen

LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

3B BlackBio Biotech

3D Medicines

AccuBioMed

ACON Laboratories

ADS Biotec

Agilent Technologies

Aikang MedTech

AITbiotech

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAS)

American Chemical Society (ACS)

American Society for Microbiology (ASM)

American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT)

Amoy Diagnostics

Analytik Jena

Anatolia Geneworks

Association for Dental Sciences of the Republic of China

Association of Biomolecular Resources Facilities (ABRF)

Asuragen

Athenese-Dx

Aurora Biomed

AutoGen

Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

Bio Basic

BIOBASE

BioChain

Biocomma

Biolab Innovative Research Technologies (BLIRT)

BioMed Central

bioMerieux

Biomiga

Bioneer

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Biosan

biotechrabbit

BioTeke

Biotium

BioTools

BioVision (aquired by Abcam)

Boditech Med

Cambridge University Press & Assessment

Canvax

CapitalBio Technology

Cepheid

Claremont BioSolutions

CleanNA

Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory Press (CSHLP)

CSL Behring

Cureus Journal of Medical Science

CureVac

Cyanagen

Daan Gene

Diagenode (acquired by Hologic)

DiamiR

Dymind Biotechnology

Elsevier

EmerTher

EpiGentek

Esco Lifesciences

European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC)

F 1000 Research

Favorgen

Frontiers Media

Fujita Medical Society

G-Biosciences

Genaxxon bioscience

Geneaid

GeneProof

General Biologicals Corporation

GeneReach Biotechnology

GenMark Diagnostics

Genolution

Genrui Biotech

Gold Standard Diagnostics

GT Molecular

Hain Lifescience (acquired by Bruker)

Hangzhou Bigfish Bio-tech

Hangzhou Bioer Technology

Hangzhou LifeReal Biotechnology

Harvard College

HiMedia Laboratories

Hindawi

Hudson Robotics

IBI Scientific

Innovative Sensor Technology (IST)

Institution of Engineering and Technology

INVITEK Molecular

Iranian Society of Pathology

Ivyspring International Publisher

J. Craig Venter Institute

John Wiley and Sons

Korean Cancer Association (KCA)

Kurabo Industries

LABGENE Scientific

LabTurbo Biotech

Leland Stanford Junior University

Lepu Medical Technology

Lexogen

LGC, Biosearch Technologies

Liferiver

MACHEREY-NAGEL

MagGenome

Massachusetts General Hospital

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Medcaptain Medical Technology

Merck KGaA

Meridian Bioscience

MGI

MiCo BioMed

Microbiology Society

MicroGEM

Minerva biolabs

Moderna Therapeutics

MP Biomedicals

Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute (MDPI)

National Centre for Scientific Research

National Centre for Scientific Research

National Institute for Health and Medical Research

National Institute for Health and Medical Research

Nature

Ningbo Scientz Biotechnology

Norgen Biotek

NYZTech

Ohio State University

Omega Bio-Tek

OncoMEDx

Oxford University Press

P&G Beauty

PathKits

PentaBase

PerkinElmer

PrimeDesign

Pro-Lab Diagnostics

romega

Public Library of Science (PLOS)

Qiagen

QuanDx

Renwik Bioinnovations

Roche

SAGE

Sanofi

Sansure Biotec

Savyon Diagnostics

Seegene

Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences

Shenzhen LemnisCare Medical Technology

Shenzhen Yuanqin Biotech

Springer

Statex

StemCell Technologies

Swagene

SYSTAAQ Diagnostic Products

Taiwan Advanced Nanotech

Takara Bio

Taylor & Francis

Tehran University of Medical Sciences

Clorox

Thermo Fisher Scientific

TIB Molbiol

TransGen Biotech

Trivitron Healthcare

University of California

University of Texas

University of Vienna

Varastegan Institute for Medical Sciences

Veterinary World

Voith

Wolters Kluwer Medknow

Wuhan Institute of Virology, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Wuxi NEST Biotechnology

Xian Tianlong Science and Technology

Zeesan

Zhengzhou Laboao Instrument Equipment

Zymo Research

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hvax7b

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