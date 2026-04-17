RNA Extraction and RNA Purification Research Report 2025: Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035 - Approximately 175 Extraction Instruments Have Been Developed Across 70 Players

Dublin, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "RNA Extraction and RNA Purification Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, Till 2035 - Distribution by Type of Product, Application Area(s), End Users and Key Geographical Regions" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global RNA extraction and RNA purification market is on track to reach USD 5.6 billion by 2035. RNA-based treatments and vaccines have become promising solutions for disease management and prevention, driven by the increasing demand for targeted therapies.
The landscape of molecular biology has evolved substantially, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, where pharmaceutical companies shifted focus to RNA-centric diagnostics and therapies. As a result, RNA isolation and purification have become pivotal in developing RNA-based medications.
Traditional RNA extraction methods, although effective, face challenges in terms of cost, process duration, and need for skilled personnel. In response, pharmaceutical companies have innovated RNA extraction kits that simplify nucleic acid extraction, ensuring higher throughput and minimal risk of contamination. Currently, over 740 kits have been introduced, providing significant time savings and reducing human error potential.
Despite these advancements, issues remain with automated RNA extraction, such as compatibility of sample types and RNA integrity. However, research continues to refine these processes, highlighted by the filing and granting of over 2,300 patents in recent years. Consequently, the sector is poised for considerable growth.
Market Segments and Growth Potential
Kits and reagents dominate the market, projected to capture a substantial share owing to their user-friendliness and compatibility with diverse samples. The sector predicts robust growth in academic and research institutes, anticipating them to account for 46.4% of the revenue share by 2035 due to burgeoning RNA-based therapeutic research.
Geographically, North America is predicted to dominate the market, projected to hold 40.2% of the market share by 2035.
Key Insights
- Over 740 RNA extraction kits are available, with about 70% utilizing spin column technology.
- The market is populated with both established giants and new entrants, featuring manual and automated options for diverse applications.
- Approximately 175 extraction instruments have been developed across 70 players, primarily based in Asia-Pacific.
- Continued integration of advanced features in RNA extraction tools remains a competitive focus.
- The sector has seen a notable increase in scientific research and patent activity, underscoring innovation in the field.
Leading Market Players
- AccuBioMed
- Beckman Coulter Diagnostics
- HiMedia
- Hangzhou Bigfish Bio-tech
- PerkinElmer
- Promega
- Roche
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Trivitron
- Qiagen
LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS
- 3B BlackBio Biotech
- 3D Medicines
- AccuBioMed
- ACON Laboratories
- ADS Biotec
- Agilent Technologies
- Aikang MedTech
- AITbiotech
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
- American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAS)
- American Chemical Society (ACS)
- American Society for Microbiology (ASM)
- American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT)
- Amoy Diagnostics
- Analytik Jena
- Anatolia Geneworks
- Association for Dental Sciences of the Republic of China
- Association of Biomolecular Resources Facilities (ABRF)
- Asuragen
- Athenese-Dx
- Aurora Biomed
- AutoGen
- Beckman Coulter Diagnostics
- Bio Basic
- BIOBASE
- BioChain
- Biocomma
- Biolab Innovative Research Technologies (BLIRT)
- BioMed Central
- bioMerieux
- Biomiga
- Bioneer
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- Biosan
- biotechrabbit
- BioTeke
- Biotium
- BioTools
- BioVision (aquired by Abcam)
- Boditech Med
- Cambridge University Press & Assessment
- Canvax
- CapitalBio Technology
- Cepheid
- Claremont BioSolutions
- CleanNA
- Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory Press (CSHLP)
- CSL Behring
- Cureus Journal of Medical Science
- CureVac
- Cyanagen
- Daan Gene
- Diagenode (acquired by Hologic)
- DiamiR
- Dymind Biotechnology
- Elsevier
- EmerTher
- EpiGentek
- Esco Lifesciences
- European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC)
- F 1000 Research
- Favorgen
- Frontiers Media
- Fujita Medical Society
- G-Biosciences
- Genaxxon bioscience
- Geneaid
- GeneProof
- General Biologicals Corporation
- GeneReach Biotechnology
- GenMark Diagnostics
- Genolution
- Genrui Biotech
- Gold Standard Diagnostics
- GT Molecular
- Hain Lifescience (acquired by Bruker)
- Hangzhou Bigfish Bio-tech
- Hangzhou Bioer Technology
- Hangzhou LifeReal Biotechnology
- Harvard College
- HiMedia Laboratories
- Hindawi
- Hudson Robotics
- IBI Scientific
- Innovative Sensor Technology (IST)
- Institution of Engineering and Technology
- INVITEK Molecular
- Iranian Society of Pathology
- Ivyspring International Publisher
- J. Craig Venter Institute
- John Wiley and Sons
- Korean Cancer Association (KCA)
- Kurabo Industries
- LABGENE Scientific
- LabTurbo Biotech
- Leland Stanford Junior University
- Lepu Medical Technology
- Lexogen
- LGC, Biosearch Technologies
- Liferiver
- MACHEREY-NAGEL
- MagGenome
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Massachusetts Institute of Technology
- Medcaptain Medical Technology
- Merck KGaA
- Meridian Bioscience
- MGI
- MiCo BioMed
- Microbiology Society
- MicroGEM
- Minerva biolabs
- Moderna Therapeutics
- MP Biomedicals
- Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute (MDPI)
- National Centre for Scientific Research
- National Centre for Scientific Research
- National Institute for Health and Medical Research
- National Institute for Health and Medical Research
- Nature
- Ningbo Scientz Biotechnology
- Norgen Biotek
- NYZTech
- Ohio State University
- Omega Bio-Tek
- OncoMEDx
- Oxford University Press
- P&G Beauty
- PathKits
- PentaBase
- PerkinElmer
- PrimeDesign
- Pro-Lab Diagnostics
- romega
- Public Library of Science (PLOS)
- Qiagen
- QuanDx
- Renwik Bioinnovations
- Roche
- SAGE
- Sanofi
- Sansure Biotec
- Savyon Diagnostics
- Seegene
- Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences
- Shenzhen LemnisCare Medical Technology
- Shenzhen Yuanqin Biotech
- Springer
- Statex
- StemCell Technologies
- Swagene
- SYSTAAQ Diagnostic Products
- Taiwan Advanced Nanotech
- Takara Bio
- Taylor & Francis
- Tehran University of Medical Sciences
- Clorox
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- TIB Molbiol
- TransGen Biotech
- Trivitron Healthcare
- University of California
- University of Texas
- University of Vienna
- Varastegan Institute for Medical Sciences
- Veterinary World
- Voith
- Wolters Kluwer Medknow
- Wuhan Institute of Virology, Chinese Academy of Sciences
- Wuxi NEST Biotechnology
- Xian Tianlong Science and Technology
- Zeesan
- Zhengzhou Laboao Instrument Equipment
- Zymo Research
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