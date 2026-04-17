Edge Application Security Market Size to Surpass USD 17.87 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Edge Application Security Market was valued at USD 2.75 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 17.87 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 20.68% over the forecast period.

Due to increased use of edge computing, frequent assaults against API/web-based platforms, and the quick rise of cloud native application development, the edge application security market is expanding. Businesses are looking for efficient security solutions to protect critical data and safeguard their dispersed infrastructure.





Download PDF Sample of Edge Application Security Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/10081

U.S. Edge Application Security Market was valued at USD 0.75 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 4.77 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 20.27%.

Edge Application Security in the United States Rapid cloud usage, cyberattacks, the market presence of significant security solution providers, and rapid development of digital infrastructure are some of the reasons driving market growth. Growing zero-trust security requirements, threat detection enabled by artificial intelligence (AI), and API and edge application protection requirements are other factors driving growth.

Market is Expected to Grow Owing to the Rapid Expansion of Cloud-Native Applications

The potential attack surface for businesses is significantly increased by the quick growth of cloud-native apps and dispersed edge computing infrastructures. In an attempt to reduce latency and improve user experience, applications are being deployed over several edge nodes, posing new security vulnerabilities. Because current apps are so complex, using traditional security techniques is no longer sufficient. As companies look to reduce emerging security threats, adopting state-of-the-art security solutions for edge applications is becoming essential. The need for effective security standards is further fueled by the growing reliance on digital services and IoT connectivity.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises dominated the edge application security market with 67% share in 2025 due to high investments made for digital transformation globally. The Small and Medium Enterprises segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing at a CAGR during the forecast period owing to increased awareness about cyber-attacks globally.

By Component

Solutions dominated the edge application security market with 64% share in 2025 due to high demand for integrated security solutions with features such as real-time threat detection, API protection, and DDoS defense. The Services segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2026-2035 due to increasing demand for managed services, consultancy, and professional services.

By End-User

IT & Telecommunications dominated the Edge Application Security Market with 30% share in 2025 due to significant data flow, robust infrastructure, and early implementation of cutting-edge security tools. The Retail & E-commerce industry will experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to growing online purchases and adoption of digital payment modes.

By Security Type

Web Application Security dominated the Edge Application Security Market with 22% share in 2025 due to the increasing reliance of companies on web applications to conduct their businesses and engage customers. The Bot Management Segment is anticipated to register the highest growth rate during 2026-2035 owing to the increasing number of automated cyberattacks and malicious bot activities against digital platforms.

By Deployment

Cloud dominated the Edge Application Security Market with 67% share in 2025 and is also anticipated to register the fastest CAGR between 2026 and 2035 owing to the advantages associated with scalability and flexibility globally.

If You Need Any Customization on Edge Application Security Market Report, Inquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/10081

Regional Insights:

The North American region held the largest edge application security market share of around 39%, in terms of revenue, in 2025 due to the prevalence of leading cybersecurity providers, superior digital infrastructure, and the presence of edge computing solutions.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to have the highest growth rate of around 22.10% CAGR during the forecast period owing to its rapid digitization process, high adoption of cloud services, and increased smartphone and IoT device usage.

Key Players:

Cisco Systems

Palo Alto Networks

Fortinet

Check Point Software Technologies

Trend Micro

Akamai Technologies

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Amazon Web Services

Cloudflare

F5 Networks

Zscaler

Imperva

Radware

Barracuda Networks

Fastly

Sophos

Juniper Networks

Citrix Systems

McAfee

Recent Developments:

2026 – Palo Alto Networks expanded Prisma SASE and Secure Enterprise Browser capabilities, strengthening edge application security through Zero Trust enforcement, inline AI-driven threat prevention, and real-time application inspection at distributed edge environments.

2026 – Cisco enhanced Secure Access and AppDynamics integration to improve edge application visibility, enabling AI-based traffic inspection, secure application delivery, and unified policy enforcement across hybrid cloud and edge environments.

Buy Full Research Report on Edge Application Security Market 2026-2035 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/10081

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Pricing & Cost Structure Analysis – helps you understand subscription and usage-based pricing models, cost breakdown, deployment-wise benchmarking, and evolving AI-driven security pricing trends.

– helps you understand subscription and usage-based pricing models, cost breakdown, deployment-wise benchmarking, and evolving AI-driven security pricing trends. Threat Detection & Response Metrics – helps you evaluate real-time threat detection rates, attack volumes, false positives, incident response time, and zero-day threat identification capabilities.

– helps you evaluate real-time threat detection rates, attack volumes, false positives, incident response time, and zero-day threat identification capabilities. Application & Data Protection Insights – helps you analyze application coverage, API security adoption, data protection mechanisms, access control efficiency, and breach prevention performance.

– helps you analyze application coverage, API security adoption, data protection mechanisms, access control efficiency, and breach prevention performance. Operational Performance & Scalability Metrics – helps you assess latency impact, processing speed, system uptime, downtime frequency, and scalability of security platforms.

– helps you assess latency impact, processing speed, system uptime, downtime frequency, and scalability of security platforms. Technological Adoption Rate – helps you uncover opportunities in AI/ML-driven security, SASE/SSE frameworks, cloud and edge integration, and DevSecOps adoption.

– helps you uncover opportunities in AI/ML-driven security, SASE/SSE frameworks, cloud and edge integration, and DevSecOps adoption. Competitive Landscape & Platform Strategy – helps you gauge the positioning of key players based on innovation, platform capabilities, integration ecosystem, and market expansion strategies.

Read Other Related Reports:

Security Service Edge Market

Edge Computing Market

Edge Analytics Market

Confidential Computing Market

Multi-Access Edge Computing Market

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.