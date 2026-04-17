Aviation Biofuels Industry Report 2025-2035: Increased Demand in Developing Nations, Technological Advancements, and Emphasis on Sustainable Solutions

Dublin, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aviation Biofuels Market, Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Biofuel, Type of Application, Type of Distribution Channel, and Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global aviation biofuels market size is estimated to grow from USD 45.31 billion in the current year to USD 89.09 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 6.34% during the forecast period, till 2035.



Aviation biofuels are sourced from renewable materials such as plant matter and waste products. It is important to note that aviation biofuels are preferred due to their high energy density, low freezing points, and compatibility with existing fuel systems, making them an excellent alternative to traditional jet fuels. Further, the growth of the aviation biofuels market is driven by increased demand in developing nations, technological advancements, and a heightened emphasis on sustainable solutions. While biofuels help mitigate fuel emissions, electric motors for aircraft represent a cutting-edge approach to sustainable propulsion systems.



The global market for aviation biofuels is projected to experience significant growth in the coming years, fueled by heightened awareness among the public and strict regulations promoting sustainability. Moreover, recent innovations and advancements in the production of aviation biofuels include enhanced manufacturing processes and the conversion of diverse feedstocks, including waste oils, agricultural byproducts, and even algae, into biofuels that can blend seamlessly with conventional jet fuel and reduce emissions.



Significantly, increasing environmental concerns about greenhouse gas emissions have pushed authorities and regulatory bodies in various countries to promote the use of aviation biofuels while ensuring aviation safety. As a result, owing to the above mentioned factors, the aviation biofuels market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.



Aviation Biofuels Market: Key Segments

Market Share by Type of Biofuel



Based on type of biofuel, the global aviation biofuels market is segmented into alcohol-to-jet (ATJ), fischer-tropsch (FT), hydro processed esters & fatty acids (HEFA), hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO), and synthetic iso-paraffins (SIP). According to our estimates, currently, the hydro processed esters & fatty acids (HEFA) segment captures the majority of the market share, due to its position as the only established technology currently available, enabling smooth integration with existing jet fuel infrastructure.



However, the fischer-tropsch biofuels segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR throughout the forecast period. The key factors contributing to this growth include its compliance with strict bio-aviation fuel regulations, high energy density, and low sulfur content, making it especially well-suited for aircraft engines.



Market Share by Type of Application



Based on type of application, the global aviation biofuels market is segmented into commercial, general aviation and military. According to our estimates, currently, the commercial aviation biofuels segment captures the majority of the market share. This is due to the mounting pressure from strict regulations and consumer demand for sustainable travel options aimed at reducing carbon emissions. Airlines are increasingly incorporating biofuels to achieve their sustainability objectives and align with international climate efforts



On the other hand, the military aviation segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR throughout the forecast period, owing to the increasing research and development initiatives in the military sector.



Market Share by Type of Distribution Channel



Based on type of distribution channel, the global aviation biofuels market is segmented into direct sales, distributors and retailers. According to our estimates, currently, the distributors segment captures the majority of the market share. This is due to their capability to manage significant quantities of aviation biofuel and their extensive reach across various markets.



Market Share by Geographical Regions



Based on geographical regions, the aviation biofuels market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa, and the rest of the world. According to our estimates, currently, North America captures the majority share of the market. This leadership can be linked to a strong regulatory framework, substantial investments in biofuel production, and the presence of major airlines dedicated to sustainable practices.



However, the market in Asia is expected to experience a higher compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. The key factors driving this expansion include rising demand for air travel and proactive government initiatives that encourage research into sustainable aviation fuels.

Reasons to Buy this Report

The report provides a comprehensive market analysis, offering detailed revenue projections of the overall market and its specific sub-segments. This information is valuable to both established market leaders and emerging entrants.

Stakeholders can leverage the report to gain a deeper understanding of the competitive dynamics within the market. By analyzing the competitive landscape, businesses can make informed decisions to optimize their market positioning and develop effective go-to-market strategies.

The report offers stakeholders a comprehensive overview of the market, including key drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges. This information empowers stakeholders to stay abreast of market trends and make data-driven decisions to capitalize on growth prospects.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

How many companies are currently engaged in aviation biofuels market?

Which are the leading companies in this market?

What factors are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

What is the current and future market size?

What is the CAGR of this market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Company Profiles

Aemetis

Amyris Fuels

Archer Daniels Midland

Argent Energy

Enerkem

GEVO

Honeywell International

KFS Biodiesel

LanzaTech

Neste Oyj

PetroSun

Red Rock Biofuels

Shirke Energy

Swedish Biofuels

Targray Technology International

TotaEnergies

Vega Biofuels

ZeaChemd

Additional Benefits

Complimentary Excel data packs for all analytical modules in the report

15% free content customization

Detailed report walkthrough session with the research team

Complimentary update provided for reports older than 6-12 months

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jgnb3i

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