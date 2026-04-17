Integrated Circuit Market, Till 2035: $2.16 Trn Industry Trends and Global Forecasts - Digital Integrated Circuits Lead the Market Amid Rising Smartphone and Electronics Demand

Dublin, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Integrated Circuit Market, Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Circuit, Type of Application, Type of Vertical, Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global integrated circuit market size is estimated to grow from USD 618.6 billion in the current year to USD 2.16 trillion by 2035, at a CAGR of 12.08% during the forecast period, till 2035.



In our current digital age, electronic devices have become a crucial element of daily life. From televisions to satellites, electronics are embedded in every facet of our everyday routines. Although the systems that drive, connect, and facilitate our lives may vary, nearly every electronic device is composed of one or more essential components made up of intricate integrated circuits. An integrated circuit, often referred to as a chip, is an electronic circuit that combines various components like transistors, resistors, and capacitors onto a single semiconductor chip. This integrated circuit functions as an amplifier, oscillator, logic gate, computer memory, and microcontroller or microprocessor.





These integrated circuits are vital in consumer electronics, computers, automotive technologies, and industrial applications, enabling miniaturization and improved performance in electronic systems. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of IoT devices, rapid growth of the smartphone and consumer electronics sectors, and advancing technology have expanded opportunities for the integrated circuit market. Furthermore, the global rise in electric vehicles and the introduction of 5G technology has created a heightened demand for sophisticated integrated circuits in networking and communication devices.



Consequently, companies in the industry are increasingly capitalizing on these promising prospects by satisfying the growing demand for integrated circuits. Considering the above-mentioned factors, the integrated circuit market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period.



Integrated Circuit Market: Key Segments

Market Share by Type of Circuit



Based on type of circuit, the global integrated circuit market is segmented into analog integrated circuit, digital integrated circuit and mixed signal integrated circuit. According to our estimates, currently, the digital integrated circuit segment captures the majority share of the market. This growth can be attributed to the fact that digital integrated circuits are essential to contemporary computing and play a crucial role in various communication and consumer electronics, including smartphones, servers, and personal computers.



However, the market for memory chips is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The expansion of the consumer electronics sector has increased the need for memory chips, such as random access memory and read-only memory, which are vital for storing data and instructions in an array of electronic devices, including computers, smartphones, laptops, and more.



Market Share by Type of Application



Based on type of application, the integrated circuit market is segmented into advanced driver assistance systems, communication systems, control systems, electric vehicles, engine control units, medical devices, mobile networks, navigation systems, robotics, sensors, smartphones, standard PCs, and wearables devices. According to our estimates, currently, the standard PCs segment captures the majority of the market, due to the rising demand for laptops, tablets, and smartphones.



However, the market for advanced driver assistance systems is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the growth of the automotive industry, the increasing complexity of vehicle systems, and advancements in electric vehicle technologies.



Market Share by Type of Vertical



Based on type of vertical, the integrated circuit market is segmented into aerospace & defense, automotive, consumer electronics, healthcare, industrial automation, and telecommunications. According to our estimates, currently, the consumer electronics segment captures the majority share of the market. This is due to the increased production of consumer products such as smartphones, smart TVs, tablets, and smart wearable devices.



However, the market for automotive industry is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the modernization of vehicle systems that necessitate various electronic components for navigation, safety features, engine control, and infotainment.



Market Share by Geographical Regions



Based on geographical regions, the integrated circuit market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa, and the rest of the world. According to our estimates, currently, Asia-Pacific captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to the rising demand for integrated circuits in various sectors, increased smartphone usage, and the rapidly growing economy.



However, North America is expected to witness a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period, driven by a strong automotive manufacturing sector that boosts the need for microcontrollers and enhances market expansion.



Integrated Circuit Market: Research Coverage

Reasons to Buy this Report

The report provides a comprehensive market analysis, offering detailed revenue projections of the overall market and its specific sub-segments. This information is valuable to both established market leaders and emerging entrants.

Stakeholders can leverage the report to gain a deeper understanding of the competitive dynamics within the market. By analyzing the competitive landscape, businesses can make informed decisions to optimize their market positioning and develop effective go-to-market strategies.

The report offers stakeholders a comprehensive overview of the market, including key drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges. This information empowers stakeholders to stay abreast of market trends and make data-driven decisions to capitalize on growth prospects.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 144 Forecast Period 2025 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $618.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $2169.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.0% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Advanced Micro

Broadcom

Infineon Technologies

Intel

Micron

NVIDIA

NXP Semiconductors

Qualcomm

Samsung

SK Hynix

Taiwan Semiconductor

Texas Instruments

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