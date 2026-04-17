Advanced Composite Markets, 2035: $100+ Bn Industry Trends and Global Forecasts - Growing Utilization Across Aerospace, Automotive, Construction, Renewable Energy Sectors

Dublin, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Composite Market, Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Product, Type of Resin, Type of Manufacturing Process, Type of Application, Type of Distribution Channel and Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global advanced composite market size is estimated to grow from USD 38.58 billion in the current year to USD 100.7 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 9.12% during the forecast period, till 2035.







Advanced composites are specialized materials created by merging two or more base materials that possess notably different physical or chemical characteristics. These materials are known for their superior strength-to-weight ratio, resistance to corrosion, versatility in design, and capability to be customized for particular uses. Composites are utilized across a variety of industries, including aerospace, automotive, construction, renewable energy, and others due to their wide-ranging attributes.



The advanced composite market worldwide is expected to experience considerable growth during the forecast period, driven by the swift industrial development in emerging markets such as China and India, which is further boosting global composite sales. Moreover, innovations in composite materials and advancements in manufacturing methods, such as additive manufacturing and automated fiber placement, facilitate the creation of complex composite structures with minimized waste and improved efficiency. In addition, rising environmental concerns about wastewater risks have prompted regulatory authorities in various countries to require the use of bio-based composite materials in different sectors.



ADVANCED COMPOSITE MARKET: KEY SEGMENTS

Market Share by Type of Product



Based on type of product, the global advanced composite market is segmented into aramid fiber composites, carbon fiber composites and glass fiber composites. According to our estimates, currently, carbon fiber segment captures the majority share of the market. Additionally, this segment is likely to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to its distinctive combination of lightweight properties, strength, and versatility, which makes it valuable in major industries such as aerospace, defense, and automotive.



Market Share by Type of Resin



Based on type of resin, the advanced composite market is segmented into advanced thermoplastic composites and advanced thermosetting composites. According to our estimates, currently, advanced thermosetting composites segment captures the majority of the market, owing to their lightweight characteristics, high strength, and durability, which makes them useful in sectors like aerospace and automotive.



However, advanced thermoplastic composites segment is expected to experience the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. This is attributed to their recyclability and quick processing times, making them perfect for applications requiring both durability and efficiency, and their widespread use in multiple industries, such as automotive, aerospace, and construction, is a significant driver of demand for thermoplastic composites.



Market Share by Type of Manufacturing Process



Based on type of manufacturing process, the advanced composite market is segmented into compression molding, automated tape laying (ATL) and automated fiber placement (AFP), filament winding, hand layup/spray layup, injection molding, pultrusion, resin transfer molding (RTM) and others. According to our estimates, currently, automated tape laying (ATL) and automated fiber placement (AFP) segment captures the majority share of the market.



Further, the injection molding process is anticipated to demonstrate the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to its capability to accurately position continuous fibers onto complex molds, leading to lightweight and robust components that offer improved structural integrity and minimized material waste.



Market Share by Type of Application



Based on type of application, the advanced composite market is segmented into aerospace & defense, automotive, sporting goods and wind energy. According to our estimates, currently, aerospace & defense segment captures the majority share of the market. This is likely due to the rising need for lightweight materials that improve fuel efficiency and performance in the production of aircraft.



However, the wind energy segment is expected to experience higher growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the increasing utilization of advanced composites in the production of wind turbines and the expansion of wind farms around the world.



Market Share by Type of Distribution Channel



Based on type of distribution channel, the advanced composite market is segmented into direct sales, distributors and retailers. According to our estimates, currently, distributors segment captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to their capability to manage significant volumes of advanced composites and offer broad accessibility across diverse markets, alongside the rising industrial demand for effective supply chain solutions..



Market Share by Geographical Regions



Based on geographical regions, the advanced composite market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa, and the rest of the world. According to our estimates, currently, North America captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to various factors including the growing demand for composites in industries such as automotive, aerospace, and defense.



On the other hand, market in Asia is expected to experience a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the increasing demand in the aerospace, automotive, and wind turbine sectors, particularly in developing nations like India, China, and Japan.

REASONS TO BUY THIS REPORT

The report provides a comprehensive market analysis, offering detailed revenue projections of the overall market and its specific sub-segments. This information is valuable to both established market leaders and emerging entrants.

Stakeholders can leverage the report to gain a deeper understanding of the competitive dynamics within the market. By analyzing the competitive landscape, businesses can make informed decisions to optimize their market positioning and develop effective go-to-market strategies.

The report offers stakeholders a comprehensive overview of the market, including key drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges. This information empowers stakeholders to stay abreast of market trends and make data-driven decisions to capitalize on growth prospects.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 188 Forecast Period 2025 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $38.58 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $100.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.1% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Axiom Material

BASF

Cytec Industries

Evonik

Gurit Holding

Hexcel

Huntsman

Kineco Kaman Composites

Mitsubishi Chemical

Momentive Performance

Owens Corning

Renegade Materials

SGL Group

Solvay

Teijin

Toray Industries

TPI Composites

Zoltek

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