Octopus AIM VCT plc

Director Declaration

Pursuant to UKLR 6.4.9R, Octopus AIM VCT plc (‘the Company’) announces that Louise Nash, Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc with immediate effect, following completion of the combination between BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc and BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Ronan Goggin

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800C5JHJUQLAFP619